Trump vows new USA air show will be biggest in the world

US President Donald Trump and NASA on Friday touted plans for a new space and aeronautics industry conference in the United States intended to surpass major air shows in other countries.

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The event, called CapeWeek and slated to be held at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will start in two years, Trump said in a speech. CapeWeek's inception was billed as an alternative to similar gatherings abroad, and comes after the White House in September urged space companies to avoid attending a high-profile global space summit that month in Paris organized by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The new US show is aimed at promoting American power in space and aeronautics and attracting global business. It would add to a busy lineup of global aviation industry conferences that include massive shows in Paris, Farnborough, England, and Dubai, which attract thousands of executives, government officials and engineers.

Reuters