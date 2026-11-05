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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Israeli ex-generals condemn settler violence, help Palestinian farmers

WORLD
13 mins ago
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Israeli activists and Palestinians prepare to have a meal during the olive harvest season in Palestinian-owned olive groves in the village of Qusra, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli activists and Palestinians prepare to have a meal during the olive harvest season in Palestinian-owned olive groves in the village of Qusra, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A group of senior Israeli ex-military officials helped Palestinian farmers on Tuesday to harvest olives, in a gesture of solidarity amid an upsurge in militant settler violence targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

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"When I see what is going on here, when I see these guys come... and hit women and kids, it reminds me of stories from my parents from the time when the Jewish people suffered," said former Major General Eyal Ben-Reuven, who compared the militant settler attacks to pogroms.

Ben-Reuven said he began organizing a group of around 30 senior military officials — including six generals — several months ago following an increase in settler violence that many Palestinians say is enabled by the Israeli military.

The Israeli military has said it condemns violence and it operates to maintain security in the West Bank.

"Occupation is the main problem of Israeli society. I believe we must deal with it, we cannot ignore it. We must try to solve it together with the Palestinians," said former Colonel Doron Meinert.

Ben-Reuven and others said they were also concerned about the impact of settler violence on Israel's global reputation.

"Strategically, tactically, it's creating problems for the state of Israel in the West and the United States," said Yoni Shimshoni, a former brigadier general, who said he was also motivated by the plight of Palestinian farmers and by opposition to Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

'THE ARMY IS PROTECTING THE SETTLERS'

Nimr Nazzal, the owner of land near the village of Qusra where the ex-military personnel were helping out, said that without them it would be impossible for him to access his olives due to settler attacks.

He added that many of the settler attacks had the support of the Israeli military. "The army is protecting the settlers," said Nazzal.

The Israeli rights group Yesh Din has reported 180 physical attacks on Palestinian olive harvesters over the 35 days since the season began. The Israeli military was present in more than 23% of the cases of settler violence it recorded, Yesh Din said.

Palestinians say that when they call the Israeli military, it either responds late or comes to the aid of the settlers perpetrating the violence. The military denies this.

Meinert, who now dedicates much of his time to volunteering in the West Bank in support of Palestinians, also said that the Israeli army aided the settlers.

Some Israeli soldiers, Meinert added, share the militant settlers' belief that only Jews "have the right to this area and that the Arabs should be expelled or stay here as second (class) residents".

The Israeli military has said in the past it is the people's army and reflects the full spectrum of views in Israeli society.

The West Bank is home to some 500,000 settlers and at least 3 million Palestinians. UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law regarding military occupations.

Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

Reuters

Israelex-generalssettler violencePalestinian farmers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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