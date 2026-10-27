logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Israel election: What happens after polls close?

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A drone view of an election campaign display for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, depicting Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump with the words in Hebrew "we have one opportunity to win!", the day before Israel's national election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A drone view of an election campaign display for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, depicting Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump with the words in Hebrew "we have one opportunity to win!", the day before Israel's national election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel holds a parliamentary election on Tuesday, its first since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that shook the country and plunged the Middle East into turmoil.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hold on power is at stake, with centrist rivals promising to usher in a new era, but it might take time before clear results are known.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW WHO WON?

It is likely this will be known within a few hours of polls closing, but it could take days or even weeks to become clear.

Voting starts at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and ends at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), when Israeli TV channels will air exit polls giving the first indications of the outcome. The election results will then start coming in.

A clear picture may emerge quickly but if no party or group of parties has a clear parliamentary majority, it could take much longer.

The final tally is expected by October 30 and official election results are formally published a week after the election, on November 4.

WHY IS IT SO COMPLICATED?

Elections to the 120-seat Knesset are meant to be ​held every four years but early elections have been frequent.

The Knesset seats are allocated by proportional representation to national party lists, with parties needing to pass a threshold of 3.25% of the national vote to secure seats.

About a dozen parties are widely thought to have a chance of crossing the threshold, so the final tally and seat allocation will take time.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE RESULTS ARE PUBLISHED?

After the final tally is in, President Isaac Herzog will consult party leaders on whom they want as prime minister and then tap the candidate he believes has the best chance of forming a government.

That nominee has up to 42 days to form a government.

No single party in Israel has ever won an outright majority, so governments are formed by a coalition ​of parties, and negotiations on forming a government often take weeks. Every Knesset seat counts and small parties can have a big impact by becoming kingmakers.

If the nominee fails, others can get a chance to try. If no government emerges, another election is called, with the present cabinet staying on as a caretaker government.

Reuters

Israelelectionpolls

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, reacts as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market, ahead of Israel's national election, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP Mourners grieve next to the bodies of three Palestinians during their funeral at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 25, 2026, after they were killed in an Israeli strike on the Islamic University building.
UN probe accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank
WORLD
2 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran
WORLD
6 hours ago
Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula attended a televised debate last Friday. (REUTERS)
Inside the Trump-administration campaign to return Brazil's Bolsonaro clan to power
WORLD
25-10-2026 21:10 HKT
Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP This photo taken on October 21, 2026 shows a worker unfurling on electoral campaign billboard for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, with a Hebrew phrase reading "the Right or Palestine" alongside the faces of the members of the opposition, in Israel's northern city of Nazareth.
As Israeli election nears, campaign turns ugly
WORLD
24-10-2026 19:04 HKT
Billboards featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party (left) and former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party (right), at the entrance to Kiryat Malachi, Israel, October 20, 2026. The writing on Netanyahu's billboard reads "right or Palestine". The writing on Eisenkot's billboard reads "for the IDF! This time, Eisenkot". REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Eisenkot offers hawkish alternative to Netanyahu for Israeli PM
WORLD
23-10-2026 16:12 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP This picture taken on October 14, 2026 shows Itamar Ben Gvir (C), Israel's national security minister and head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, touring a market during a meet-and-greet as part of his campaign ahead of Israel's legislative election, in Ramle.
Israel's far-right Ben Gvir seeks new ground in election
WORLD
23-10-2026 12:19 HKT
Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP A road sign stands in front of a large billboard featuring Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) of the Likud party and former military chief and leader of the centrist Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, in Ramat Gan on October 20, 2026.
Israel's elections: Four possible scenarios
WORLD
21-10-2026 13:29 HKT
Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, gestures as he tours a market, ahead of Israel's national election, in Ramla, Israel, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Ben-Gvir poised for election gains as young voters turn to far right
WORLD
20-10-2026 17:14 HKT
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands amid security personnel as he meets with voters at a mall in Ramle on October 19, 2026.
On Israeli election eve, settler violence becomes Netanyahu liability
WORLD
20-10-2026 16:10 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
21 hours ago
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.