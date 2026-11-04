logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

King Charles says he is determined to build a better future after shame of slavery

WORLD
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

King Charles told Commonwealth leaders on Tuesday his greater understanding of the horrors of slavery had made him more determined to address past wrongs, but they needed to look to the future and ensure "evil need not have the last word".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The run up to the gathering of the 56 member states, which comprise mostly former British colonies, has been dominated by talk of whether Britain should apologise or pay reparations for the role it played in the transatlantic slave trade.

While neither the king nor Britain has given such an apology or discussed paying reparations, both Charles and new Prime Minister Andy Burnham have talked of using the Commonwealth to address modern needs, by providing support on climate change, education and health.

"We cannot change the actions of those who came before us," Charles, the head of the Commonwealth, told leaders in his opening speech in Antigua and Barbuda. "We can, however, learn from the past.

"The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth. As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow."

KING SAYS HISTORY CAN TEACH US

Charles said the more he had read, listened and learnt about slavery, the more committed he had become to finding ways for the different countries to build modern partnerships that can address the wrongs of the past.

"Our history inspires us, can appall us, yet it can always teach us," he said.

He listed access to education, jobs and opportunities, as well as intra-Commonwealth trade and climate change resilience as ways of helping those "who struggle against hardship and disadvantage".

In line with that, Burnham said he would discuss debt resets for smaller Commonwealth nations and has announced a £40 million ($54 million) investment into critical infrastructure in the Caribbean over the next three years.

Burnham has also gone further than his predecessors by saying he was open to Britain apologising for slavery and officials were holding talks with national leaders at the summit to discuss what form that could take.

In recent decades, calls have grown for powers such as Portugal, Britain and France to consider paying reparations over the transatlantic slave trade, when around 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery from the 15th to the 19th century.

Britain transported an estimated 3.2 million people across the Atlantic, making it one of the biggest slave-trading nations, according to the Transatlantic Slave Trade Database.

CARICOM, the Caribbean Community group of 23 member and associate member states such as the Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica, had been pushing for reparations to be on the Commonwealth meeting's agenda.

Reuters

King CharlesCommonwealthslavery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
King Charles's former horse Point of Law wins Melbourne Cup
WORLD RACING
17 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
UK PM Burnham says he is 'open' to formal apology for slavery, but rules out reparations
WORLD
02-11-2026 02:35 HKT
The Emancipation Statue symbolising the breaking of the chains of slavery in Bridgetown, Barbados (AFP)
British 'heirs of slavery' back reparations
WORLD
25-10-2026 20:30 HKT
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales walks with Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on October 20, 2026, the first day of a three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by The Sultan of Oman. (Photo by Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP)
King Charles lauds Omani peace efforts on Sultan's state visit
WORLD
21-10-2026 09:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with family
WORLD
21-10-2026 04:10 HKT
Commonwealth Games 2026 - Opening Ceremony - The Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - July 23, 2026 Britain's King Charles speaks during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Phil Noble
King Charles to evoke colonial 'darkest days' on Caribbean tour
WORLD
03-10-2026 15:10 HKT
Photo by JEFF J MITCHELL / POOL / AFP Britian's Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and then-Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
UK king braces as memoir by Diana's brother goes on sale
WORLD
22-09-2026 13:55 HKT
Photo by JONATHAN BRADY / POOL / AFP Britain's King Charles III (L) gives a speech during a conference of leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and government at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland on September 17, 2026.
King Charles warns tech bosses of 'existential dangers' of AI
WORLD
18-09-2026 09:57 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
King Charles sounded like 'lottery winner' after Diana's death, her brother writes
WORLD
18-09-2026 06:28 HKT
FILE PHOTO: King Charles III attends The King's Foundation's Harmony in Food and Farming Summit at the Foundation's headquarters at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayrshire. Picture date: Wednesday September 16, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
King Charles to urge AI leaders to protect humanity at Scottish meeting
WORLD
17-09-2026 20:37 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
03-11-2026 04:56 HKT
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
14 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.