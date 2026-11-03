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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Iran unveils huge billboard with threat against Trump's life

WORLD
33 mins ago
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Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians wave flags during a gathering in front of an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Tehran's Enghelab Square on November 3, 2026.
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians wave flags during a gathering in front of an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Tehran's Enghelab Square on November 3, 2026.

Iran unveiled a massive billboard and banners pledging to kill US President Donald Trump across Tehran on Tuesday, bringing to a new level the official rhetoric displayed in the capital.

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"We will kill Trump", read the billboard towering over the busy Enghelab Square in Tehran, which depicted the US president behind bars with his head bowed.

New designs of billboards and displays mocking and vowing revenge against Trump have frequently been set up around Tehran since the war began on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In recent days, renewed diplomatic efforts have been underway to bring Tehran and Washington to negotiate to prevent a resumption in fighting which has spread across the region and driven prices up globally.

Trump, who on Tuesday faces crucial US midterm elections amid voter discontent driven in part by the Iran war, has said that a deal "could happen".

In the busy Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, an open-air exhibition featured paintings of Trump, including one showing him with his face lying bloodied on the ground as a foot presses down on his head.

Another depicted a bomb obscuring his face, in an apparent reference to Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1964 painting "The Son of Man".

Nearby, a life-sized replica of a jail cell has remained on display, with an actor impersonating Trump spending the day inside. An adjacent screen showed images of the damage caused by US strikes on Iran.

Tehran accuses Trump of deliberately targeting civilian sites during the war, including a school and a wedding ceremony, killing dozens of people including women and children.

State-sponsored billboards and murals have been a fixture of Iran's public spaces since the 1979 Islamic revolution, used to honour allies, celebrate military figures and send political messages to adversaries, particularly the United States and Israel.

AFP

Iranhuge billboardthreatTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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