Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

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Alphabet kicks off euro-denominated bond sale, IFR reports
02-11-2026 16:56 HKT
From minerals to AI, EU and Canada to forge new alliance
30-10-2026 15:11 HKT
Google's Nvidia chip challenge boosts cloud sales, crimps cash flow
29-10-2026 22:10 HKT
OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports
28-10-2026 11:41 HKT
Targeted by Trump, ICC in running for top EU rights prize
22-10-2026 18:45 HKT
China slams 'Cold War mentality' after new EU Arctic plan
22-10-2026 16:59 HKT
Google boosts news and link visibility in AI mode
16-10-2026 11:32 HKT
Google DeepMind's Hassabis calls AI hacks 'early warning shots'
14-10-2026 20:14 HKT