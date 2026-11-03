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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The Gemini app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Gemini app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

An adviser to Europe's highest court said on Tuesday that the use of press publications by Google's GOOGL.O artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini may in certain circumstances infringe copyright rules.

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"When an LLM-driven chatbot retrieves a publication from a press publisher's website, reuses that publication to generate an answer, and provides that answer to the user, the press publisher's right may be infringed in certain circumstances," Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said.

Copyright rules do not protect the "mere facts" reported by press publications, but "only the specific form of expression", he added.

On the other hand, he said the use of material protected by copyright to train large language models is "freely permitted under the text and data mining exception."

Szpunar was advising the court in a case brought by Hungarian website operator Like Company against Google.

Opinions of the advocate-general are usually followed by the court's judges.

Reuters

GoogleAI chatbotcopyright rulesEUcourt adviser

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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