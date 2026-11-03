S Korean president's passport details leaked online, broadcaster reports

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South Korea's Lee says country cannot avoid raising interest rates
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South Korea's Lee urges speed in launching mega chip projects
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South Korean shares track US tech lower, set for worst week since March
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South Korean shares fall more than 4 percent on profit-taking
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South Korean leader says told Trump sanctions on North are 'ineffective'
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S. Korean president orders probe into local election ballot shortages
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