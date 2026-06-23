South Korean shares fall more than 4 percent on profit-taking

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

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** Shares fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday, triggering a trading curb that was later lifted, as investors booked profits after recent sharp gains in chipmaker stocks.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 393.46 points, or 4.32 percent, at 8,715.91 as of 0250 GMT, after notching a record close on Monday.

** On Tuesday, the index triggered a trading curb after futures fell 5 percent.

** "It seems to be short-term side-effects from recent concentration in the chip sector. The fall is triggered by growing profit-taking pressure among foreign investors," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 4.24 percent. Peer SK Hynix lost 6.06 percent, a day after overtaking Samsung to become South Korea's most valuable listed company.

** The market watchdog's chief offered a rare mea culpa on Monday, saying the regulator had been too hasty in approving leveraged funds tied to some of the country's best-known chip stocks.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.98 percent, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 8.78 percent and down 6.47 percent, respectively.

** Of the total 918 traded issues, 131 shares advanced, while 771 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 2.8 trillion won (US$1.82 billion).

** The won was quoted at 1,536.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19 percent higher than its previous close.

** Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said at a cabinet meeting that the current foreign exchange level at around mid-1,500 won per US dollar is "excessive" compared to the country's fundamentals.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 3.804 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 4.207 percent.



Reuters