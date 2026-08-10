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INNOVATION

South Korea's Lee wants military airbase relocated by mid-2028 for chip cluster

INNOVATION
22 hours ago
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at BEXCO convention and exhibition centre in Busan, South Korea July 19, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at BEXCO convention and exhibition centre in Busan, South Korea July 19, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday urged the Defence Ministry to relocate a military airbase in Gwangju city by mid-2028 in order to accelerate the construction of a semiconductor manufacturing hub in the area.

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The remark came after his administration unveiled plans in June worth more than US$576 billion (HK$4.49 trillion) involving Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix expanding their operations to build new chip fabrication facilities in the country's southwest region.

"It would be great if the Defence Ministry would be able to temporarily relocate the functions of the Gwangju military airbase to another base by mid-2028," Lee said at a meeting attended by company executives on the planned chip cluster.

The 8.3 million-square-metre (9.9 million-square-yard) site was picked last month due to its transport connections and since the land had already been levelled, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a presidential official.

Reuters

South KoreaLee Jae MyungchipSamsungSK Hynix

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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