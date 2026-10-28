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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China's old-age dependency ratio overtakes children for first time

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Chinese national flag flies in front of skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) as China’s Communist Party leaders open the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee behind closed doors, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese national flag flies in front of skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) as China’s Communist Party leaders open the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee behind closed doors, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China is now supporting more people aged 65 and above than children, underscoring the impact of its rapidly ageing population and a declining birth rate.

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  • Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the old-age dependency ratio — the non-working-age population compared to the working-age population — was 23.1% in 2025, compared with 22% for children, Chinese state-affiliated media Yicai reported

  • The ratio has risen steadily over the years, up from 15% in 2016 to more than 20% in 2021

  • There are now more than 223 million people in China aged 65 and above compared with around 213 million children aged 14 and under, the data showed

  • China's population fell for a fourth straight year in 2025, as its birth rate dropped to a record low

  • The country's birth rate has been falling for decades, a result of the one-child policy in place from 1980 to 2015, as well as rapid urbanisation

  • Authorities have rolled out a range of measures to encourage marriage and childbearing, including family subsidies, childcare support, and reduced childbirth-related medical costs

  • They have also pledged to make urban life more supportive for young people, children and families

Reuters

Chinaold-age dependencyratiochildren

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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