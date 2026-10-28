US judge narrows French President Macron's defamation lawsuit against podcaster

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US judge rules Meta hid evidence in Australian tycoon fake ad case
11-08-2026 14:56 HKT
OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple's trade secrets case
06-08-2026 16:11 HKT
US judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for skilled visa applications
09-06-2026 10:30 HKT
US judge tosses cases against ex-FBI chief Comey, New York AG James
25-11-2025 11:34 HKT
US judge rules Trump illegally ordered National Guard to Portland, Oregon
08-11-2025 17:16 HKT
Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands for 'offending national sentiments'
27-10-2026 12:13 HKT