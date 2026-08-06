OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple's trade secrets case

OpenAI asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to dismiss Apple's lawsuit accusing it and two former Apple employees of misappropriating the iPhone maker's trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT maker's foray into consumer hardware.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"OpenAI has no use, need or desire for Apple's trade secrets. OpenAI is building something entirely new and different from anything at Apple," lawyers for OpenAI wrote in the motion to dismiss filed on Wednesday.

"OpenAI does have an interest in hiring the best engineers, inventors, developers and creators — many of whom have decided to leave Apple and to come to OpenAI, attracted by the innovative and exciting work the company is doing," they added.

Apple sued OpenAI in July, accusing it of orchestrating a broad effort to systematically acquire and exploit Apple's confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices and supplier relationships to accelerate its push into the consumer hardware business.

Reuters