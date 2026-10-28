HK-born Olivia Chow re-elected Toronto mayor with record 530,000 votes

Hong Kong-born Olivia Chow has been re-elected mayor of Toronto, securing a record 530,000 votes in Monday's municipal election.

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Chow defeated former councillor Brad Bradford, who received about 404,000 votes, according to unofficial results. Official results will be confirmed after certification by the city clerk.

Chow is preparing to lead Toronto for four more years with a progressive, new-look council, after several of her key allies were elected. They include former Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and Chow's stepson Mike Layton.

The race narrowed significantly after Labour Day, with Bradford gaining on Chow. But the Chow campaign focused its message on Bradford's pledge to create a public utility company for the city's water and wastewater, arguing it would open the door to privatization.

Chow's campaign stayed close to her record, focusing on renters, transit fares and a school nutrition programme. She pledged a 10-ride fare cap on the TTC, enhanced protections for renters, a school lunch programme, tax cuts for independent grocers and continued work to build more affordable housing.

Political strategist Blue Knox said Chow ran a disciplined campaign and will find the new council easier to work with, with more progressive allies elected.