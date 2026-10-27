logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Macklemore vows to fight until 'last breath' at opening of 'Free Palestine' tour

WORLD
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

American rapper Macklemore vowed to continue to speak out loudly against Israel's war in Gaza at the opening of his "Free Palestine" concert tour organised after he was dropped as the opening act for Ed Sheeran over pro-Palestinian remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Grammy-winning rapper received a deafening ovation in Dublin, where fans in the overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian country came draped in Palestinian flags, black, red and green football jerseys and keffiyeh scarves being sold by vendors outside.

"I am proud to stand here on stage in solidarity with the Palestinian people. We will continue to fight for collective liberation until our last breath," Macklemore said on stage, where he waved a Palestinian flag for much of his set.

"Six weeks ago, two words is all that it took," he said, referring to the rallying cry of "Free Palestine" and his criticism of the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and the West Bank at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium that led to his removal from Sheeran's US tour.

"Those two words are so threatening to some people that we'd rather silence those two words than confront what they actually mean... Somehow those words have become more controversial than the suffering that made them necessary."

The crowd, who snapped up the 13,000 tickets for Dublin's 3Arena within minutes, chanted "Free Free Palestine" throughout.

"We need a speaker for our time. It has to be somebody like that who can reach out to people. He made it feel so alive and I've come out feeling I want to be part of something," said Siobhan Lyons from Dublin, who attended the concert with her daughter.

Irish artists who have spoken out against Israel's actions played in support on Monday, including "Take Me to Church" singer Hozier, rap group Kneecap and Beoga, one of the acts who quit Sheeran's tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Palestinian singer Lina Makhoul and Palestinian American DJ Habibeats also performed and pro-Palestine activists such as Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham spoke between sets.

Sheeran, one of the world's top-selling recording artists, said stadium owners on the remaining dates threatened to bar any further shows with Macklemore on the bill.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 ​people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people ​in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israeli officials deny their actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

The "Free Palestine" tour will continue in Paris and London this week with US dates due to be announced later, Macklemore has said.

Reuters

Macklemore'last breathopening'Free Palestine' tour

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/ File Photo
Ed Sheeran's openings quit tour after Macklemore dumped for pro-Palestinian remarks
WORLD
17-09-2026 15:41 HKT
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
16-09-2026 09:20 HKT
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama on screen during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Obama celebrates opening of his presidential museum with call to citizenship
WORLD
19-06-2026 11:00 HKT
Type 10 tanks operate during an annual New Year military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Rattled by Trump, US allies eye Japan's biggest arms opening since WW2
WORLD
16-04-2026 20:52 HKT
Grand opening of 15th National Games celebrates unity and sporting excellence
NEWS
09-11-2025 20:53 HKT
Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua)
World Games 2025 opens in Chengdu with celebration of culture and unity
CHINA
07-08-2025 23:24 HKT
Former US President Barack Obama (C), Democrat Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (L) and Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson (R) raise joined hands as they campaign together with other Michigan Democratics at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Bill Pugliano / AFP)
Trump hits back at Obama over Saddam 'Cheesecake Factory' jab
WORLD
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, reacts as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market, ahead of Israel's national election, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP Mourners grieve next to the bodies of three Palestinians during their funeral at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 25, 2026, after they were killed in an Israeli strike on the Islamic University building.
UN probe accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank
WORLD
2 hours ago
A drone view of an election campaign display for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, depicting Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump with the words in Hebrew "we have one opportunity to win!", the day before Israel's national election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel election: What happens after polls close?
WORLD
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
21 hours ago
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.