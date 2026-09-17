logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ed Sheeran's openings quit tour after Macklemore dumped for pro-Palestinian remarks

WORLD
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/ File Photo
Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/ File Photo

Pop star Ed Sheeran's opening acts and his own band have quit his U.S. tour in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was axed from the musical lineup over his "free Palestine" remarks on stage criticizing Israeli government actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The backlash from Sheeran's touring companions came after the English-born singer-songwriter, one of the world's top-selling recording artists, distanced himself from Macklemore's ouster, saying on Tuesday the decision to dump the rap star came from tour organizers, not him.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sheeran also said that stadium owners on upcoming U.S. tour dates warned they would bar any further shows with Macklemore on the concert bill, and that he tried to mediate a resolution with all sides, "but the venue's and promoter's decision was final."

The pro-Israel lobby group the Israeli-American Council also weighed in with a petition urging Sheeran to remove Macklemore from the tour.

Macklemore, known as an outspoken supporter of Palestinian rights and critic of Israel's military campaign on Gaza and occupation of the West Bank, said on Monday he was dropped from the tour over his comments about the Middle East conflict during a September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"A big part of the ​reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could ​stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: 'Free ‌Palestine,'" ⁠Macklemore said on the MetLife stage.

"I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them," he continued, then added: "To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters, criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, it in no way is criticism of you."

The Grammy-winning rapper had been due to perform at eight of the 10 shows Sheeran still has left on his stadium tour, slated to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia.

SHEERAN: 'I AM NOT COMPLICIT'

In his comments about the controversy, Sheeran said he was appalled by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but wanted his concerts to be a place of unity, joy, escapism and love – free of politics.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care. Nor does it mean I don't support causes in my own, personal way," he said.

"Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore's strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace."

His comments were followed in short order by the defection of his opening acts in support of Macklemore, including the American musician Finneas, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, as well as members of Sheeran's own touring band, Beoga.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," said Finneas, whose sister, the Grammy-winning vocalist and songwriter Billie Eilish is a frequent collaborator. Rowe and Beoga each cited Ireland's history under colonization to explain their decision.

A host of other celebrities beyond the tour weighed in with their own messages of solidarity, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose on-field "taking-a-knee" protests against racial injustice cut short his National Football League career a decade ago.

Not all entertainers sided with Macklemore. American singer Pink, who is Jewish, joined other Israel supporters on social media in saying his comments risked compromising the safety of Jewish and pro-Israel people at events.

Pink and others also noted a 2014 appearance in which Macklemore donned a costume that included a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, which critics said tapped into antisemitic stereotypes. Macklemore later apologised for that incident.

Sheeran said his failed efforts to defuse the latest uproar included discussions with billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium outside Boston, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform in a pair of shows later this month. Kraft in a statement said Macklemore would not perform at those shows.

The Macklemore episode marked the latest instance of entertainment figures being drawn into public commentary over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with artists supportive of both sides lamenting having lost work for speaking out on the issue.

Reuters

Ed SheeranquittourMacklemorepro-Palestinian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
16-09-2026 09:20 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on August 12, 2026 shows South Korean haenyeo Choi Young-hee, who runs an organisation teaching haenyeo culture and training aspiring divers, preparing for a haenyeo training session in the South Korean coastal town of Geoje.
Women quit South Korea's grind for diving tradition
WORLD
10-09-2026 13:44 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio departs with Bahrain's Foreign Minister and Chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council session Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani after a meeting with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain during Rubio's visit to the Middle East to discuss the interim deal between the U.S. and Iran with Arab Gulf allies, in Manama, Bahrain, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee/Pool
Rubio in Middle East tour says any Iran deal will ensure security of Gulf allies
WORLD
25-06-2026 17:28 HKT
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meet with children during their visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Britain's Prince Harry speaks of struggles of fatherhood on Australia tour
WORLD
15-04-2026 10:58 HKT
Surge in mainland high-speed rail tours as Hongkongers reroute Easter travel plans amid Middle East unrest
NEWS
29-03-2026 19:43 HKT
National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent attends a House Homeland Security hearing entitled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland," on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
FBI probes US security official who quit over Iran war, Semafor reports
WORLD
19-03-2026 09:16 HKT
Boys in solidarity with Palestinians hold signs as they take part in a protest, outside the U.S. embassy, against Israel and demanding that the Indonesian government cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia will quit Trump's Board of Peace if it does not benefit Palestinians, Prabowo says
WORLD
07-03-2026 10:13 HKT
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP. Asian football confederation (AFC) general secretary Windsor John (C) waves as he leaves after a press conference at the Malaysian football association's (FAM) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on January 28, 2026.
Top Malaysian football officials quit over foreign-born players scandal
WORLD
28-01-2026 20:27 HKT
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
US set to quit World Health Organization
WORLD
22-01-2026 16:23 HKT
File photo showing Rep. Chun Jae-soo of the ruling Democratic Party, who was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung on June 23, 2025 - Yonhap
South Korea minister offers to quit amid allegations of Unification Church payments
WORLD
11-12-2025 10:26 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
16-09-2026 14:52 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.