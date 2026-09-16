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Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision

WORLD
3 hours ago
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Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Pop star Ed Sheeran said on Tuesday dropping American rapper Macklemore from his U.S. concert tour was not Sheeran's decision but that of the tour's promoter, even as Sheeran distinguished his political approach from Macklemore's.

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Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's U.S. tour after his pro-Palestinian comments and "Free Palestine" remarks during a September 4 concert in New Jersey.

Sheeran's opening acts, including musician Finneas, Danish band Lukas Graham and singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe said on Tuesday they were quitting his tour. Sheeran's touring band, Beoga, a traditional Irish band, also said they decided to leave. They voiced support for Macklemore and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran said on Instagram.

Messina Touring Group, promoter of the U.S. leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venue owners on upcoming U.S. tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place ​with Macklemore in the lineup.

Macklemore has ⁠long been pro-Palestinian and critical of Israel's assault on Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.

In ​2024, Macklemore released "Hind's Hall", a protest anthem in solidarity with pro-Palestinian demonstrators and in memory of 5-year-old ​Palestinian girl Hind Rajab who was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza.

Sheeran said he respected Macklemore's "strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes" but that Sheeran's approach was to not use his "professional platform for politics."

Sheeran said venues for upcoming tour dates warned they would pull the shows over Macklemore. Macklemore said on Monday billionaire ​Robert Kraft rallied ⁠support among some stadium owners who had warned they would not let Sheeran perform at their venues if Macklemore stayed on the tour.

Sheeran said in his post on Tuesday he spoke to Kraft, who said a day earlier that he felt "a responsibility ​to stand up" when a line gets crossed.

Macklemore received support from pro-Palestinian advocacy groups, artists and politicians, who say his remarks at such events bring attention to Palestinian plight and suffering.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," Finneas, who performs and collaborates regularly with sister Billie Eilish, said in the announcement to leave Sheeran's tour, while Irish songwriter Rowe and band Beoga cited the history of their country under colonization to explain their decision.

Pro-Israeli groups and American singer Pink, who is Jewish, have said Macklemore's comments at a concert risk compromising the safety of Jewish and pro-Israeli people at such events.

They also point to a 2014 costume that Macklemore wore, which included a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, which critics said tapped into antisemitic stereotypes. Macklemore subsequently apologized for that costume.

On Monday, Macklemore denied that his concert comments were antisemitic, saying conflating antisemitism with criticism of Israel's actions aims to avoid Israeli accountability.

Reuters

Ed SheeranMacklemoreUSconcert tour

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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