logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UN expert urges Indonesia to reconsider involvement in Trump's Gaza board

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, outside the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, outside the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia should reconsider its involvement in US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan because it is being shaped by Israel and the US and lacks a Palestinian voice, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories told Reuters on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The "Board of Peace," of which Indonesia is a key troop-contributing ​member, was unveiled by Trump in January to address global conflicts ​typically handled by the United Nations. The world's largest Muslim-majority nation has also pledged troops to be deployed to Gaza as part of an international stabilisation force.

Francesca Albanese, a prominent human rights lawyer known for her vocal criticism of Israel, said in an interview in Jakarta that Indonesia has historically supported the Palestinian cause, but joining the board was dangerous.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Board of Peace discussions remained on hold, reiterating its earlier position.

Albanese has drawn the ire of a number of Western capitals. The US has imposed sanctions on her, and others, including her own native Italy, have called for her resignation.

"I understand (Indonesia's) good intentions. I still think that it's very dangerous, because it risks to normalise a very abnormal mechanism," she said.

Albanese said that, legally, Israel could not have a role in determining the future of Palestinians.

Rights experts have criticised the board for not including a ​Palestinian representative even though it is meant to supervise the ​temporary governance of a Palestinian territory.

The Board of Peace did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside US business hours.

Indonesia, which backs a two-state solution and has repeatedly condemned Israeli violence, has drawn criticism from domestic Muslim groups for agreeing to join the board, which also counts Israel as a member.

President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to quit if it does not bring benefits to Palestinians, his office has previously said, adding that joining the board would allow Indonesia to push for cessation of violence.

Albanese said Indonesia risked compromising its close ties with Palestinians. "It's very risky to do so when the rules are set by Israel," she said.

Albanese recommended Jakarta join the Hague Group of countries, which includes South Africa and Indonesia's neighbour Malaysia and seeks to uphold international law and processes, including in the International Criminal Court over Israel's actions.

Trump's Gaza plan has stalled. A 2025 ceasefire secured the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, but efforts to disarm Hamas and secure an Israeli withdrawal have faltered, while Israeli forces continue near-daily attacks in Gaza.

Israel's government has denied accusations, including by a UN commission and international and Israeli rights groups, that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Reuters

UNIndonesiainvolvementTrumpGaza board

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Targeted by Trump, ICC in running for top EU rights prize
WORLD
2 hours ago
An Indonesia flag waves in front of trees blanketed by haze from the forest and land fires in Putussibau, West Kalimantan on September 5, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Indonesia considering panda bond offering of up to US$1.5 billion, official says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a midterm campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 20, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
The Trump rally: a slice of 'Americana' politics, coming to an end
WORLD
5 hours ago
Demonstrators wearing gas masks hold protest placards outside China's embassy to demand an audit of supply chains linked to Indonesian forest fires, in Jakarta on October 22, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Focus turns to firms as Indonesia fire haze worsens
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP A cyclist drives in a flooded street following torrential downpours in Oliva, in the Valencia region, eastern Spain on October 20, 2026.
World falling 'dangerously short' on climate action: UN chief
WORLD
21-10-2026 15:31 HKT
Security personnel and police detain a journalist during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
UN experts urge Indian authorities to cease 'use of excessive force' to curb protests
WORLD
21-10-2026 12:43 HKT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Oslo, Norway, October 20, 2026. NTB/Heiko Junge /via REUTERS
US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin, Trump presses Kyiv to settle
WORLD
21-10-2026 10:23 HKT
Kansas man arrested for alleged threats to shoot Trump at rally
WORLD
21-10-2026 07:52 HKT
Photo by AHMAD SYIHAB / AFP This picture taken on October 19, 2026 shows Indonesian police officers inspecting a large charred metallic fragment, suspected to be rocket debris, at an oil palm plantation in East Kotawaringin Regency, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province.
Near miss: Indonesia probes crash of suspected Chinese rocket fragment
CHINA
20-10-2026 19:13 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, after a joint news conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Zelenskiy to meet Witkoff as Trump praises Russia and rebukes Ukraine
WORLD
20-10-2026 17:22 HKT
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
6 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
(File photo)
HK Express cancels 10 Taiwan flights as Super Typhoon Champi nears
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.