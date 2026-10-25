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WORLD

British PM Burnham open to adopting EU free movement, Sunday Times reports

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Andy Burnham (AFP)
Andy Burnham (AFP)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has opened the door to the country readopting the European Union's free-movement rules, the Sunday Times reported on
Saturday.

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In an interview with the newspaper, Burnham said the nature of immigration into Britain had been different since Brexit, with more foreigners moving permanently rather than returning to their home countries.

I think you have to have a very factual, quite evidence-based debate about this, he said, making clear that staying out of free movement would not be a red line for talks, the newspaper added.

Reuters

andy burnhamukeueuropean union

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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