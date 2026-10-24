North Korea's Kim calls for 'military revolution' as he urges stronger army units

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North Korean websites hit by intermittent outages, analysts say
21-10-2026 13:49 HKT
South Korea warns of 'firm' response to further provocations from North
20-10-2026 14:58 HKT
North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says
17-10-2026 11:46 HKT
Trucks line up as long-delayed China-North Korea bridge officially opens
15-10-2026 11:45 HKT
China says new bridge to N. Korea will spur trade, exchanges
14-10-2026 16:09 HKT
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 42
22-10-2026 04:11 HKT