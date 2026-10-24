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WORLD

North Korea's Kim calls for 'military revolution' as he urges stronger army units

WORLD
2 hours ago
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the Air Force's 80th anniversary, at the Kalma Airfield, in Wonsan, North Korea, November 28, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency November 30, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the Air Force's 80th anniversary, at the Kalma Airfield, in Wonsan, North Korea, November 28, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency November 30, 2025. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country's army companies to be turned into elite, self-sufficient combat units during a two-day meeting of company commanders in Pyongyang, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

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The event underscored Kim's consistent policy priority of strengthening the military.

In a speech at a conference of company commanders for North Korea's Army on October 22-23, which KCNA said was the first military-wide gathering since the Ninth Congress of North Korea's ruling party in February, Kim called for every company to fully prepare so that "the goal of the new-era military build-up" can be achieved.

"Let us build the strongest army and speed up a military revolution in our style", Kim said.

During the Ninth Congress of North Korea's ruling party in February, which sets the country's direction for the next five years, Kim called for stronger conventional armed forces as well as reaffirming efforts to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

Reuters

North KoreaKim'military revolution'stronger army units

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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