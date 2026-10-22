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WORLD

Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

WORLD
1 hour ago
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An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck China's Tibet at around 10:33 p.m. local time (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

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The epicenter was in a high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average elevation within 5 km of the epicenter is about 4,864 meters, CENC data showed.

The quake was clearly felt in the local area, CENC said. The epicenter was around 400 km away from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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