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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

South Korea's celebrity shark back in canal, prompting new rescue bid

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A diver walks along with a shark nicknamed "Bukangi" swimming in a canal as he takes part in an operation to guide it out of the canal at the North Port in Busan, South Korea, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A diver walks along with a shark nicknamed "Bukangi" swimming in a canal as he takes part in an operation to guide it out of the canal at the North Port in Busan, South Korea, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A shark that became a viral sensation after getting stuck in a South Korean canal returned hours after being coaxed out, authorities said on Thursday, prompting another attempt to guide it back to the sea.

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The shark -- nicknamed "Bukhangi" by fans -- was first spotted in the artificial waterway in the southeastern port city of Busan last month, with environmental activists linking its appearance to climate change.

Officials initially opted to wait for the shark to leave on its own, but took a more proactive approach amid growing concerns for its well-being.

Workers used nets fixed to floating pontoons late Wednesday to guide the animal gradually, but it dived beneath a net and returned to the canal overnight, authorities said.

"The shark is now between the outer net and an inner net installed 30 to 40 metres ... further inside the canal," an oceans ministry official told AFP.

She said a fresh attempt began Thursday morning, with authorities raising the outer net to allow Bukhangi to move from the canal.

Before Wednesday, authorities had twice tried and failed to steer Bukhangi back to sea, using water jets and then nets.

The three-metre "dusky" shark, a species typically found in tropical climates, amassed a huge following, drawing more than 1.6 million people to the Busan canal for a glimpse.

It has been celebrated for its unexpected boost to the local economy, with Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo thanking it for generating publicity he said would otherwise have cost "trillions".

But environmental groups link its initial appearance in the canal to warming seas, saying rising temperatures are pushing warm-water fish northwards, with subtropical sharks following in pursuit.

AFP

South Koreacelebrity sharkcanalrescue bid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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