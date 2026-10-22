logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump envoy criticized for calling Putin 'humanitarian'

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff (L) during their meeting in Saint Petersburg on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff (L) during their meeting in Saint Petersburg on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff faced criticism Wednesday for calling Vladimir Putin a "humanitarian" despite the Russian leader's brutal war in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Witkoff made the comments as he met Putin in Saint Petersburg to secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen who was detained for years after being arrested in Ukraine.

"You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian -- you are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that," Witkoff said, referring to Hubbard's release.

"I commend you, and I thank you again."

The Kremlin said after the meeting between Witkoff and Putin that Russia was ready in principle to rejoin three-way talks with Ukraine and the United States to end the war.

But Witkoff's comments come as Trump's recent pivot away from Ukraine and towards Putin -- the man who launched the biggest war in Europe since World War II -- faces growing increasing scrutiny.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a frequent Trump critic in recent months, reacted with astonishment.

"WTF, Steve? Look up the definition of 'humanitarian'," he said in a post on X.

Trump brushed off the comments by Witkoff -- a business friend whom he appointed roving envoy for the Ukraine, Iran and Gaza conflicts after he took office last year.

"Well, I guess you could say (it) for that particular purpose, for the purpose of allowing a man who was thinking he was going to be in prison for life out," Trump said when asked about his envoy's remarks.

"But you know, I wouldn't say anything one way or the other."

US Vice President JD Vance defended Witkoff's comments.

"I agree with Steve Witkoff saying something nice to a person who just released an American hostage," Vance said at an event in Ohio.

"Whether you agree with the underlying sentiment or not, Steve Witkoff is a diplomat. His job is to go over there and get a job done."

AFP

Trump envoycriticizedPutin'humanitarian'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff upon his arrival at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 21, 2026. Obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS
Putin hosts Trump envoy for new Ukraine peace talks, frees US citizen held in Russia
WORLD
19 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Oslo, Norway, October 20, 2026. NTB/Heiko Junge /via REUTERS
US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin, Trump presses Kyiv to settle
WORLD
21-10-2026 10:23 HKT
Visitors stand in front of an artwork depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition, which is called "Yalta 2.0" and opened to make a reference to the 1945 Yalta Conference, at an art gallery in Livadia park in Yalta, Crimea, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Trump says ready to meet with Putin and Xi in China
CHINA
20-10-2026 13:14 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Ukraine hits Russian refinery as Zelensky says 'we're done' with Trump's energy truce
WORLD
16-10-2026 06:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports
WORLD
12-10-2026 04:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump announces Ukraine energy ceasefire with Russia, surprising Zelensky
WORLD
12-10-2026 02:47 HKT
Photo by IGOR IVANKO / AFP A woman leaves the grounds of the headquarters of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow on October 5, 2026.
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
WORLD
07-10-2026 12:56 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Putin says he's ready to meet Xi and Trump if agenda is worked out
WORLD
02-10-2026 07:24 HKT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the media during the International United Cultures Forum at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Peter
Russia not preparing for conflict with Europe, Putin says
WORLD
26-09-2026 15:44 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
WORLD
24-09-2026 19:40 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
21-10-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.