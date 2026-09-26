logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Russia not preparing for conflict with Europe, Putin says

WORLD
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the media during the International United Cultures Forum at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Peter
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the media during the International United Cultures Forum at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Peter

Russia is not preparing for "any kind" of conflict with Europe, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, following warnings from some European NATO members of potential Russian attacks on the alliance's territory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Kremlin chief added that Russia had "no real motive" to escalate tensions and criticised European countries that have suggested otherwise.

"Many in Europe talk about expecting an attack from Russia and therefore believe they must themselves prepare for hostilities, for a war with Russia," Putin told reporters in Saint Petersburg.

"I want to emphasise once again: we are not preparing for any kind of hostilities with Europe," he added.

Several of Ukraine's European allies have expressed concern about the potential for covert Russian attacks on their soil, as the Ukraine war grinds through its fifth year.

Earlier this month, Germany accused Moscow of planning a drone attack at Leipzig airport in August, while Poland has warned Russia could fire drones and missiles and countries supporting Ukraine.

Putin added that Russia was considering its stance on whether to resume peace talks with Ukraine following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russia.

"On proposals to resume negotiations, yes, they are all on the table, and it is all possible -- but after everything they've done, we will give careful thought to what steps we need to take in response," Putin said.

AFP

RussiaconflictEuropePutin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran
WORLD
25-09-2026 11:38 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
WORLD
24-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo by - / 2026 COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA / AFP This handout satellite image from Copernicus Sentinel Data taken on September 21, 2026 shows Saudi ARAMCO Bulk fuel depots following an attack, at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
UN rights chief 'appalled' by Yemen conflict's swelling civilian toll
WORLD
24-09-2026 19:25 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb
WORLD
23-09-2026 02:38 HKT
New cars are stored at a parking lot in Shanghai, China, September 8, 2025. REUTERS
China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says
FINANCE
22-09-2026 20:58 HKT
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (not pictured) after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia August 21, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
China and Europe should not fight trade wars, Chinese foreign minister says
CHINA
22-09-2026 11:20 HKT
From left: Paul McComb, Mary Simpson, and Johannes Hack at the group interview.
HK's Five-Year Plan expands beyond finance and tech as expats aim for mega events
NEWS
21-09-2026 18:04 HKT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the military-industrial commission in Moscow on September 18, 2026. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP)
Trump signs bill authorizing broad new sanctions to squeeze Russia
WORLD
19-09-2026 17:28 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Bettina (R) disembark from Air Force One as they arrive with US President Donald Trump at Shannon Airport in Shannon, western Ireland on September 12, 2026, ahead of his arrival to attend the Irish Open golf tournament in nearby Doonbeg.
Trump says son paid back Russian who bankrolled wedding parties
WORLD
19-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with the news media after he suspended trade negotiations with the United States, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada August 22, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Tanouye/File Photo
Carney visits Europe to seek closer ties amid worsening trade war with Trump
WORLD
16-09-2026 16:06 HKT
HKU student served fast-food takeout after paying $500 for high table dinner with halal request
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
25-09-2026 14:31 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.