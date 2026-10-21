logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Defence, debt, diplomacy: Takaichi's first year as Japan PM

WORLD
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by RIE KIKUCHI / AFP A woman walks past a screen showing Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaking at a House of Representatives meeting at the National Diet building in Tokyo on October 14, 2026
Photo by RIE KIKUCHI / AFP A woman walks past a screen showing Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaking at a House of Representatives meeting at the National Diet building in Tokyo on October 14, 2026

Wednesday marks the first anniversary of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's leadership that has seen her alienate China, rattle markets with her expansive spending and establish herself as a workaholic leader.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are five things to know about Japan's first woman prime minister and her time in power so far.

 

- Spat with China -

 

Soon after coming to power, Takaichi incurred China's wrath by suggesting that Japan could intervene militarily in the event of an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

Her comment triggered a diplomatic spat that led to China warning its citizens against travelling to Japan and imposing trade restrictions.

Takaichi has placed national defence at the top of her agenda and Japan has been beefing up military spending and security cooperation in Asia, deploying missile launchers to outer islands, moving to acquire "counterstrike" capabilities and easing rules on weapons exports.

Still, Takaichi called Beijing an "important neighbour" in a recent policy address and pledged to build a stable relationship between the rival nations.

The ultraconservative leader also proved pragmatic enough to refrain from visiting a controversial Tokyo shrine honouring war dead, including convicted war criminals, in person -- a gesture that would have provoked fury in China and South Korea.

 

- Expansive government spending -

 

Takaichi's programme of big government spending and the Bank of Japan's relatively low-key interest rate have unnerved the markets and pushed Japan's benchmark bond yield to its highest level in three decades.

The leader has reiterated her commitment to a proactive and responsible fiscal policy, but she is also pursuing a consumption tax cut on food starting next year, despite market concerns about Japan's mounting debts more than double annual economic output.

So far, she has failed to identify around five trillion yen ($32 billion) needed annually to fund it.

 

- Foreigner policy -

 

Complaints of overtourism and soaring land prices linked to foreign investment sparked Takaichi's push for tighter control on immigration, despite Asia's number two economy grappling with labour shortages and a shrinking population.

Under her tutelage, Japan toughened rules for permanent residency this month, with foreigners required to have higher annual incomes and greater fluency in Japanese.

Capital requirements for business manager visa holders were also stiffened on top of a sharp increase in visa fees for some tourists for the first time in nearly 50 years.

 

- Work ethic -

 

A self-proclaimed workaholic, Takaichi declared she "shall work, work, work, work and work" upon being elected the president of her conservative ruling party.

She has reinforced that image by revealing in an X post -- that was widely derided for "showing off" -- that she sleeps between zero and three hours a night.

She also said she sometimes schedules 3 am staff meetings.

Her penchant for solitary, late-night perusal of reams of documents brought home from work means she has spent far less time than her male predecessors wining and dining -- a break with Japan's traditional "nighttime politics".

 

- What's next? -

 

As Takaichi faces another Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election next year, and with her lone-wolf tendency costing her intraparty support, the longevity of her government hinges for now on public backing.

The latest opinion polls have suggested a slight dent in her popularity due in part to the resignation of her scandal-hit farm minister, but overall, her approval rates remain fairly strong at around 40 to 60 percent.

AFP

DefencedebtdiplomacyTakaichifirst yearJapanPM

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper headquarters in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan, October 14, 2026 in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan sends senior diplomat to Russia over detained journalist
WORLD
1 hour ago
Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama arrives at the prime minister's office, on the day of a cabinet reshuffle, in Tokyo, Japan, September 17, 2026. REUTERS
Japan shifting to wage-driven inflation phase, finance minister says
FINANCE
8 hours ago
The words "AI Cybersecurity", a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese AI tool behind cyberattacks in Japan: security firm
CHINA
20-10-2026 16:10 HKT
People queue to apply for visas at the Japanese embassy in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2025. A sign reads: "Consular department at Japanese embassy". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Japan slams lack of access to journalist detained in Russia
WORLD
20-10-2026 15:01 HKT
Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP People watch the launch of the H3 rocket, carrying the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft, at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on October 20, 2026.
Japan probe on its way to Mars moon
WORLD
20-10-2026 11:02 HKT
Photo by RIE KIKUCHI / AFP An advisory that reads "Emergency Earthquake Alert Cancelled" is seen on a television screen in Tokyo on October 16, 2026.
Japan retracts mistaken magnitude 9.9 quake alert
WORLD
17-10-2026 13:31 HKT
Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 25, 2026. AFP
Japan's Nikkei slumps 5 percent as tech stocks hammered by AI, rate hike worries
FINANCE
15-10-2026 15:44 HKT
Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP A woman walks past Moscow's high-security Lefortovo prison, used to jail those being investigated by the FSB security services, on October 14, 2026.
Japan denies spying after Russia arrests journalist
WORLD
15-10-2026 14:45 HKT
CoreWeave logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
CoreWeave CEO notes strong backlog in memo to reassure staff over market scrutiny
FINANCE
15-10-2026 11:00 HKT
People walk past Moscow's high-security Lefortovo prison, used to jail those being investigated by the FSB security services, on October 14, 2026. (AFP)
Japan summons Russian ambassador to protest journalist's arrest
WORLD
14-10-2026 22:52 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.