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WORLD

Patriots for Europe group says prosecutors raided its offices in European Parliament

WORLD
58 mins ago
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European Parliament building in Strasbourg (AFP)
European Parliament building in Strasbourg (AFP)

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has raided the European Parliament offices of the Patriots for Europe far-right political grouping, which includes France's National Rally (RN) party, the political group said on Wednesday.

"Since this morning, the European Public Prosecutor's Office has been carrying out searches in administrative offices at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg," Patriots for Europe wrote on X.

The Patriots for Europe group is the third-largest grouping in the European Parliament.

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Reuters
 

france national rally european union eu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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