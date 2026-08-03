Brazil's Lula, 80, says 'in great shape' as he launches fourth term bid

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 80, said Sunday he was "in great shape" as he launched his candidacy for October elections, with pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration looming over the campaign.

A titan of the Latin American left, Lula is seeking a fourth and final term in office in a campaign casting him as a safe pair of hands in turbulent times and a bulwark against the global rise of the far right.

While no one mentioned Trump by name at the Workers' Party (PT) convention in Sao Paulo, Lula and fellow leftist heavyweights leaned heavily on the theme of protecting Brazil's sovereignty from outside threats, amid trade and diplomatic spats with Washington.

"I want to be prepared so that no one invades this country," Lula said, urging greater investment in defense.

The former metalworker and union leader made a dramatic comeback when he returned to power three years ago after a stint in jail on corruption convictions that were later annulled, having previously governed from 2003-2010.

He is loved and despised in near-equal measure in Brazil and won his last election by a razor-thin margin.

Supporters point to social programs that have lifted millions out of poverty while critics -- noting that the PT has been in power for around 17 of the past 24 years -- highlight enduring problems such as crime and corruption.

"I'm here today because Lula's policies changed my life and my family's. Thanks to him, we own our own home today," Cristiane Rosa Julho, a 51-year-old social worker, told AFP.

- Lula's last lap -

Lula argued in his address that his stamina and exercise regime keep him "in great shape."

"I want to fight against old age. I don't want to be shuffling along," he said.

Brazil's constitution allows presidents to serve two consecutive terms. After a break, they can run again, with no lifetime limit on the number of terms.

"The world is in turmoil. Today, we face wars and the rise of the far right. In times of rough seas like these, you need a reliable, experienced sailor," said former finance minister Fernando Haddad, who is running for governor of Sao Paulo state.

Lula said he would not run again after a fourth term, as he and his wife Rosangela, 59, would be "going on vacation to focus on romance for another 20 years."

The octogenarian's main election rival is Flavio Bolsonaro, eldest son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The 45-year-old senator stepped into the role after his father was convicted of plotting a coup to prevent Lula from taking power in 2023.

The Bolsonaro family is allied with Trump -- who has backed several victorious right-wing candidates in Latin America -- and Argentina's controversial libertarian leader Javier Milei.

"In Brazil, we do not accept anyone sticking their nose where it does not belong," Lula said last week.

At the convention he commented on global interest in Brazil's massive reserves of critical minerals, warning "neither the Chinese, nor the Americans, nor the French are going to get their hands on our rare earths."

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the Workers' Party (PT) national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2026, where he formally announces his bid for re-election. (AFP)

- Tariffs -

In July, the United States imposed two rounds of tariffs on Brazilian goods, alleging unfair trade practices.

Last year, the Bolsonaro family welcomed tariffs Trump's administration imposed against Brazil in retaliation for the trial against Jair Bolsonaro. These were largely lifted after diplomatic efforts.

At the PT convention, Lula's vice-president Geraldo Alckmin referred to the coup plot and Jair Bolsonaro's questioning of Brazil's electronic vote system, which Flavio raised concerns about last week.

"Anyone who doesn't believe in the popular vote shouldn't even run for president. The electronic voting machine is so competent that it won't accept votes from Argentines or Americans," he said.

A recent survey by the Datafolha institute showed that 48 percent of those polled would vote for Lula in a second round and 43 percent for Flavio Bolsonaro.

(AFP)