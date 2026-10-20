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WORLD

Italy to send 500 troops to Milan after clashes

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Protesters gather to demonstrate against the high cost of living in Milan on October 17 (AFP)
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the high cost of living in Milan on October 17 (AFP)

Portuguese police on Tuesday clashed with housing protesters in a dawn raid as they dismantled tent camps in the capital Lisbon, arresting several dozen people.
Demonstrators in Portugal are protesting soaring housing costs, seeking to align themselves with similar actions in neighbouring Spain, where tents have been set up in central Madrid for weeks.
The weekend violence that flared in France on the sidelines of peaceful cost-of-living protests has raised alarm that the mayhem could spread to other countries with similar demonstrations.
Following a Saturday demonstration in Lisbon, dozens of tents were set up in Lisbon's central Rossio square.
As the police moved in on Tuesday morning, protesters formed a human chain before clashes broke out, according to footage broadcast by local television stations.
The protesters accuse the government of failing to act to tackle Portugal's housing crisis, and trying to push through rental market reforms that will make eviction easier.
According to the protesters, some 30 demonstrators were injured and arrested on Tuesday.
Some protesters vowed to try to set up the camp again in the coming hours.
A large police presence was deployed on Tuesday morning in the city centre.
In Porto, where the movement began earlier this month, demonstrators dismantled their camp themselves in the face of threats of a police intervention.
The nearly four weeks of protests in Spain that erupted after the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her lifelong home led to the calling of a snap general election for November 29.

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Agence France-Presse

italy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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