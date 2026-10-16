logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Modi's predicament: Gen Z pours out on India's streets as dissent surges

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Demonstrators push against a police barricade during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Demonstrators push against a police barricade during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Despite tens of thousands of security personnel deployed to stop them, youth protesters in India scaled barricades last week, chanted anti-government slogans and scuffled with police officers trying to drag them away.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Long live the revolution," shouted one young man before police bundled him into a bus.

Street protests in India this year are likely to be higher than at any time in the past decade, the independent Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) Project has said, as dissent mounts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and Gen Z activists pour on to the streets.

Analysts say the youth protests, and growing support for the opposition, form the worst crisis for Modi since he came to power in 2014, with people under 30 making up nearly one quarter of the country's 1 billion voters. But his government remains stable and the next general election is not due until 2029.

"The nation has suddenly found its voice," said Yogendra Yadav, an anti-government activist who has played a leading part in the demonstrations. "I would not say this is the beginning of the end of the Modi regime, but this definitely is the beginning of a downward spiral".

The government and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party declined comment for this story.

The recent protests in the capital Delhi and elsewhere were focused on demands that Election Commission chief Gyanesh Kumar resign over a voter roll revision that activists and opposition parties say favours the BJP and has helped it win several recent state elections.

The ruling BJP, the government and the Election Commission deny the accusations. The BJP says the party's wins have come from Modi's popularity and strong economic growth.

But the demonstrations are also reflecting something larger: growing anger at Modi for failing to deliver jobs to millions of unemployed youth in his 12 years in power despite the surge in headline economic growth.

Other issues have also fed into the anti-establishment mood, including leaks of question papers in key examinations for jobs and education, the high number of crimes against women and the rise of billionaire businessmen alleged to have close links to Modi.

Modi has a strongman image and his government has previously cracked down on pockets of dissent harshly, but that hasn't fazed the youngsters on the streets.

"The fear in us is gone," said Ananya Raturi, a 21-year-old Delhi University student who was part of massive protests in the capital on Saturday.

Speaking after she clung to the windscreen wipers of a bus that police were using to detain protesters, Raturi said: "We don't fear being detained or beaten up by the police. This generation enjoys it."

Police have denied allegations that they beat up people at the demonstrations, saying protesters were handled according to prescribed procedures.

THE RISE OF THE COCKROACHES

The protests have been energised by the emergence of the first nationally resonant youth-led movement of the Modi era, the Cockroach Janta Party, which grew from online satire into a nationwide campaign this June after India's chief justice likened the unemployed to "cockroaches".

India's mainstream media is mostly pro-government, critics say, and has covered the protests sparingly. But thousands of protesters armed with mobile phones as well as independent news channels on YouTube have amplified the unrest and made Internet stars of leaders like CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and firebrand left-wing activist Neha Bora.

Opposition parties that were subdued under Modi's grip on power have been re-energised, with Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi and tens of thousands of followers also on the streets.

The unrest has drawn comparisons with neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal, where youth-led protest movements brought down governments in recent years, although analysts caution that India's political landscape and Modi's popularity make such parallels imperfect.

Many of the youth protesters grew up during Modi's rise to power, buoyed by promises of jobs, opportunity and cleaner governance. A decade later, many say those aspirations remain unfulfilled and they say the Hindu nationalist government appears more focused on religious issues and divisive politics against minorities, especially Muslims.

The government has previously said the economy generated 168.3 million new jobs in the six years through 2024. Modi has repeatedly rejected allegations of any bias, saying his government works for all Indians.

30-year-old Gauri Seth, a medical student based in Kolkata, became a voter in 2014, the same year the Modi government came to power.

Seth said the Modi government promised "a lot, but has failed to deliver."

"Instead they focus on things like religious infrastructure. There are cases of violence against minorities. When anyone speaks against them, it is labelled as treason or sedition."

IT'S MOSTLY ABOUT JOBS

When Modi came to power, he promised the creation of millions of jobs each year. Yet, despite India's strong economic growth since then, unemployment remains at slightly above 5%, according to government data.

A Reuters poll last year said that data masks the severity of joblessness, especially among the youth. Unemployment among the 367 million people in the country aged 15-29 stood at 9.9% in 2025, according to the data.

Research by Azim Premji University's State of Working India 2026 report found unemployment among graduates aged 15-25 was nearly 40%, while about one in five graduates aged 25-29 remained jobless.

In May, unrest erupted across the country when the government invalidated examinations for national medical colleges, a pathway to jobs for the poor and the middle class, after test papers were leaked.

Rubby Singh, a 30-year-old social activist in Delhi, said repeated examination paper leaks had deepened a sense among young Indians that the system was denying them opportunities even after years of study.

"This generation has been facing the brunt of not having proper education, which leads to not being able to get good opportunities," she said.

While national elections are not due for almost three years, the country's biggest state, Uttar Pradesh, goes to the polls early next year, which could provide a test of Modi's popularity.

Analysts however remain cautious about the outcome.

The BJP may not be as strong as it was a few months ago, said Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi. "But whether there are going to be electoral implications, it is too early to say."

Reuters

ModipredicamentGen ZIndiadissent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Security personnel detain a student activist during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
India shuts down iconic Delhi protest site after three decades
WORLD
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks next to Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenner of CJP, during a press conference at the Press Club of India following their release, amid protests demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
India's 'cockroach' movement leaders detained in jail for five days, party and police say
WORLD
14-10-2026 15:59 HKT
Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP A supporter of India's opposition Congress party holds the country's national flag as he scuffles with security personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 12, 2026.
India youth shift tactics as police clamp down on election protest
WORLD
13-10-2026 15:34 HKT
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI boom bolstered growth in global trade, benefiting China and India, IMF says
FINANCE
13-10-2026 11:01 HKT
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), addresses his supporters during a protest demanding resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru, India, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
From 'cockroach' post to protest leader: India's Dipke tests Modi government
WORLD
10-10-2026 20:57 HKT
A security official watches as Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel march on the day of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
India detains youth protest leader to defuse rally against election chief
WORLD
10-10-2026 18:08 HKT
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS.
India gold demand slows as prices rebound; China emerges from holiday lull
FINANCE
09-10-2026 14:43 HKT
Visitors look at artwork by British artist Simon Starling called "Mask" on display at the Art Basel international art fair in Hong Kong on March 27, 2026. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Gen Z spends nearly thrice as much on fine art as other generations: survey
FINANCE
08-10-2026 17:10 HKT
Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk. (AFP/File)
India says satellite rules 'fair' after Musk claim
WORLD
08-10-2026 13:15 HKT
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday, smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image released on September 30, 2026. Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Indian pilot tells PM Modi he opened flydubai cockpit door during attack
WORLD
02-10-2026 16:50 HKT
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
NEWS
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.