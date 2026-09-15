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WORLD

Australia 'on the same page' as Canada as it seeks deeper EU alliance, minister says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada’s plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada’s plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

An Australian cabinet minister said on Tuesday the country was aligned with Canada's attempt to seek deeper ties with the European Union, amid Ottowa's escalating trade war with the United States.

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Canada is seeking a "unique alliance" with the European Union but is not looking to become a member, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday after the Wall Street Journal reported he was exploring whether Canada could become an "associate member" of the bloc.

“We are on the same page,” Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

“We will take great interest in what Carney does.”

Farrell did not elaborate further on if Australia was currently actively seeking a deeper relationship with the EU, or what form that relationship could take.

Australia has also been seeking to diversify its trade relationships after facing U.S. tariffs on many exports despite its longstanding security alliance and free trade agreement with Washington.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not respond to a request for comment.

Canada and the EU are discussing allowing Canadian goods, services and workers in strategic sectors — including energy, AI, defence and critical minerals — to move freely, effectively shifting the EU border, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The talks also cover joint infrastructure projects such as underwater cables, data centres, cloud storage, satellite networks and facilities to transport Canadian energy to Europe.

Carney has spoken regularly with several EU leaders, most notably French President Emmanuel Macron, about the possibility of letting Canadians live and work visa-free in the EU, the WSJ said, citing two unnamed officials familiar with the matter.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Farrell said he was open to all possibilities in potential new arrangements with the EU, with the exception of extra fibre-optic cables given the distances involved.

"The world is dividing into protectionists and free traders," he said.

"It's indisputable that Australian prosperity of the last 50 years has all been about our engagement with the world."

Australia and the European Union signed a free trade agreement in March after eight years of negotiations, removing tariffs on almost all goods and potentially easing EU access to Australian critical minerals.

Reuters

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