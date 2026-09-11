logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says

WORLD
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reuters

Canada has agreed a C$350 million aid package for Kyiv to acquire air defense interceptors, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kyiv is running critically low on U.S.-made Patriot interceptors capable of stopping Russia's ballistic missiles at a time when Moscow is stepping up its attacks.

"As Russia escalates its barbaric aerial warfare indiscriminately targeting civilian populations, Ukraine's air defences are critical," Carney told reporters in Calgary.

"Earlier today Canada and Ukraine finalised an agreement to deliver critical air defence interceptors ... this C$350 million equipment package will help protect Ukraine's people, infrastructure, and skies," he said.

He did not give details of which interceptors would be delivered or when the aid would start flowing.

The weapons will be provided through a U.S. program that allows third-party nations to quickly buy and supply weapons such as Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

"I thank you for this package. It's of (the) utmost importance, especially now," said zelensky.

Canada, one of Ukraine's most vocal defenders, has committed more than C$25.5 billion in overall aid since Russia invaded in February 2022, including C$8.5 billion in military assistance.

Carney also said Canada aimed to ramp up drone production to be able to produce millions of units within the next two years. A third of those would go to Ukraine, he said.

zelensky said Ukraine needed more technology and funding to produce enough drones to fend off mass Russian attacks.

Canada is home to an estimated 1.3 to 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent, forming one of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world.

As part of the deals signed on Thursday, Canada will provide nearly C$435 million in new loan guarantees to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support energy security in Ukraine, especially during the winter.

Reuters

CanadaUkraine

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Trucks cross in to the United States on the Gordie Howe International bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, Canada and Detroit, Michigan on September 6, 2026. AFP
US to ban Canadian motorcycle, dairy, alcohol imports as trade war sizzles
FINANCE
09-09-2026 11:09 HKT
Actor Angelina Jolie poses as she attends the UK premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in London, Britain October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Angelina Jolie visits boxing club in Ukraine's northeast: federation, owner
WORLD
08-09-2026 11:05 HKT
A view of the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Bank of Canada keeps its policy rate at 2.25pc, says tariffs could hit growth
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:00 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth $20 billion as trade war intensifies
WORLD
26-08-2026 03:06 HKT
Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP Quebec's Prime Minister Christine Frechette (L) applauds during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada on August 24, 2026.
How the French language contributed to the US-Canada trade war
WORLD
25-08-2026 13:02 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump threatens 50% tariffs on all cars and trucks from Canada amid trade fight
WORLD
25-08-2026 03:03 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS
Canada to retaliate for US tariffs, worsening ties after talks fail
FINANCE
23-08-2026 15:00 HKT
US President Donald Trump Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrive for a family photograph during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. AFP
U.S. and Canada closing in on trade deal that could cut auto and metal tariffs
FINANCE
20-08-2026 11:51 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS
Trump puts three-day pause on new 50pc tariffs on Canadian goods after claiming deal
FINANCE
19-08-2026 11:52 HKT
The Bank of China (Hong Kong), or BOCHK, building is seen between other commercial buildings in Hong Kong on July 16, 2020. AFP
Export Development Canada debuts first $3 bln Wonton Bond with BOC Hong Kong
FINANCE
18-08-2026 22:01 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
10-09-2026 04:46 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.