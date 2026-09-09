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WORLD

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say

WORLD
14 mins ago
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A person stands outside the British Consulate, on the day Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he would close it in response to trade sanctions imposed by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jamal Awad
A person stands outside the British Consulate, on the day Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he would close it in response to trade sanctions imposed by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jamal Awad

 Israel has told the British consulate in East Jerusalem that it must close and that diplomats assigned there will lose their accreditation within 30 days, an Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter said.

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British representatives assigned to a U.S.-led Gaza coordination mission in Israel, as well as British diplomats based in Ramallah, must leave within seven days, the two sources said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday said Britain must close its consulate in East Jerusalem, which is accredited to the Palestinian Authority, in response to Britain imposing sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Joining Britain, France and Canada also said they would ban the import of goods from settlements.

Israel's government, which expected the sanctions, is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss its response to countries who also signed Britain's action, said three sources familiar with the matter.

All sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment.

France and Sweden, which endorsed Britain's action, also have consulates in Jerusalem accredited to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has in the past forced the closure of diplomatic offices in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority. Canada has an office in Ramallah.

Reuters

IsraelBritish consulateEast Jerusalem30 days

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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