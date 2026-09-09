Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say

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Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war
03-09-2026 09:24 HKT
Israel says prepared to 'respond with great force' if Iran attacks
02-09-2026 17:36 HKT
Killing of Palestinian children and teens by Israel surges in West Bank
30-08-2026 12:57 HKT
Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas
25-08-2026 18:34 HKT
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran 'tried to kill' one of his sons
25-08-2026 09:39 HKT
As election looms, Netanyahu puts Turkey in Israel's crosshairs
20-08-2026 18:01 HKT
Trump envoy says Hamas disarmament could begin within 30 days
18-08-2026 10:02 HKT
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT