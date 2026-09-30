logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Prince Harry spokesman slams 'reckless' paparazzi tactics at kids' school

WORLD
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Britain's Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in London, Britain, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in London, Britain, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A spokesman for Prince Harry on Wednesday condemned as "extraordinarily reckless" two press photographers seen monitoring the grounds of his young children's UK school.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children," the spokesperson said.

Harry's children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are in school in the UK after the family moved back to Britain. The spokesman added it was "concerning" that "certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school".

AFP

Prince Harryspokesmanpaparazzi tacticskids' school

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, May 6, 2023. Andy Stenning/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Harry set for UK public outings with security, royal status hazy
WORLD
17-09-2026 14:12 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disembark after sailing on Sydney Harbour with veterans from the Invictus Australia community, in Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Prince Harry, Meghan switch children's school over security concerns: UK media
WORLD
15-09-2026 13:31 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Prince Harry's children moving school after two days over security concerns
WORLD
15-09-2026 06:01 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited Republicans in competitive races to a Rose Garden dinner ahead of the November elections. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump 'happy' Prince Harry and Meghan have left US
WORLD
03-09-2026 12:36 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disembark after sailing on Sydney Harbour with veterans from the Invictus Australia community, in Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Harry and Meghan's media storm shows the power and peril of their brand
WORLD
26-08-2026 14:34 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry leaves High Court in London, Britain, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Prince Harry to learn how much failed Daily Mail lawsuit will cost
WORLD
21-08-2026 16:55 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
WORLD
20-08-2026 10:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan to move back to Britain, media reports say
WORLD
20-08-2026 08:35 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, reacts as he takes part in a 'Goat Yoga' class as he attends 'Scotty's Summer Festival' at Maxstoke Castle near Birmingham, central England on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Heathcliff O'MALLEY / POOL / AFP)
Prince Harry talks Diana-style parenting in interview
WORLD
14-07-2026 11:45 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Chatham House in central London on July 7, 2026, after attending the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice, as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Prince Harry and family meet King Charles: UK media
WORLD
11-07-2026 16:38 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
21 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.