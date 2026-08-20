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Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will soon move back to Britain after six years of living in the U.S.

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Below is a timeline charting the family's issues since 2020.

2020

January - Harry and Meghan announce they are to step down as working royals.

June - The couple moves to Meghan's native California.

2021

March - Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on CBS. Meghan says a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and she had been pushed to the point of considering suicide, while Harry reveals King Charles no longer takes his calls.

The late Queen Elizabeth issues a statement in response. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement says.

June - The couple's second child, a daughter, Lilibet, is born. Lilibet is a family nickname for Elizabeth.

2022

August - Harry files a lawsuit against Britain's Home Office and the Metropolitan Police over his security arrangements in the UK since he stepped down as a working royal.

September - While Harry and Meghan were in London on a visit, Queen Elizabeth dies. They stay in Britain for her funeral.

2023

January - Harry publishes his memoir "Spare," detailing his relationship with his family.

Among the most notable revelations, Harry says his brother William, now heir to the British throne, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument at his London home over Meghan. William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," Harry writes. He also says he and Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now Britain's queen.

May - Harry attends his father's coronation without Meghan. He does not sit with other senior royals.

2024

February - Buckingham Palace announces King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public engagements to undergo treatment.

Harry is photographed arriving at his father's London residence for a brief meeting.

March - Kate, William's wife, says she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

2025

April - At an appeal over the changes to his police protection, Harry's lawyer warns his "life is at stake."

May 2 - Harry loses his legal challenge over his security arrangements.

Later that same day, he says he wants reconciliation with the British royal family, explaining that his father King Charles no longer speaks to him due to the security row, adding he does not know how long the monarch has left to live.

2026

August - The couple plan to move with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, from California to Britain for an extended period. The children will begin school there in September, but the couple will not return to royal duties, according to media reports.

Reuters

Key momentsPrince HarryMeghansix yearsCalifornia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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