logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Girl with a Pearl Earring' in Japan, perhaps for the last time

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors look at the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer alongside the rabbit character Miffy created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna at Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Hiroshi Hiyama / AFP)
Visitors look at the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer alongside the rabbit character Miffy created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna at Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Hiroshi Hiyama / AFP)

"Girl with a Pearl Earring" will go on show in Osaka this week, on a rare trip abroad for the 17th-century Johannes Vermeer masterpiece and potentially its last to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The work will be displayed from Friday at the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka while its home museum, the Mauritshuis in The Hague, closes until September 20 for maintenance.

"For the Mauritshuis, the Girl's journey is a special opportunity to share her with the Japanese public, perhaps for the very last time," said Mauritshuis' director Martine Gosselink.

The museum generally does not loan the painting "because she is our most important and precious painting", but the renovations allowed it to travel, Gosselink told AFP.

The Dutch institution is frequently visited by enthusiastic Japanese fans, and other nations like China, Singapore and South Korea also have asked about loaning it, she said.

"But we chose Japan, for Japan has a huge number of fans. And they really love Vermeer. They love 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,'" Gosselink said.

"And the amount of visitors coming from Japan every year to the Mauritshuis is so large. So we thought, if one country deserves the girl, it should be Japan," she said.

 

- 'Mona Lisa of the North' -

 

The Osaka exhibition, running through September 27, will feature a total dozen paintings from the Mauritshuis collection, including Vermeer's "Diana and her Nymphs" and "The Laughing Man" by Rembrandt.

Dubbed the "Mona Lisa of the North" for the inscrutable expression of its subject, which recalls Leonardo da Vinci's famous portrait, the painting attained global fame after inspiring a best-selling novel that was turned into a Hollywood film.

The small canvas shows a young woman set on a dark background, her head turned towards the viewer and a pearl earring glinting from beneath her blue and cream turban.

The last time the portrait was out on loan was in 2023 for a less exotic trip to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

It went on a world tour in 2012-2014 while previous works were ongoing at the Mauritshuis.

The Osaka show will be the fourth visit to Japan.

Following a 1984 show in Tokyo, the painting came to Osaka to mark the 400th anniversary of Japan-Netherlands relations, drawing 600,000 viewers, said the Asahi Shimbun, which organised the latest show.

It also came to Tokyo and Kobe in 2012 and drew 1.2 million fans, the Asahi said.

The Mauritshuis will be closed from August 24 to September 20 for maintenance work and "Girl with a Pearl Earring" will be back on display at the Mauritshuis from early October.

AFP

Girl with a Pearl EarringJapanlast time

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Shinkansen bullet train heads into downtown Tokyo, Japan, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Four workers hit and killed by train in Japan
WORLD
3 hours ago
Motoaki Iijima, 36, owner of the Nikko Engei flower farm, harvests gerbera flowers inside an illuminated greenhouse at night in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's farmers go nocturnal as deadly heat intensifies
WORLD
19-08-2026 12:39 HKT
Japan’s 10-Year government bond yield hits three-decade high as BOJ's inflation pressures mount
FINANCE
18-08-2026 10:30 HKT
Yen stronger as traders rein in Fed rate hike expectations
FINANCE
17-08-2026 11:01 HKT
Staff assist customers in checking items at a retail store in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2026. REUTERS
Japan Q2 economy growth slower than expected, weaker spending and investment drag
FINANCE
17-08-2026 10:19 HKT
Cars pass a commuter on a flooded road near Chiba metro station in Chiba. (AFP)
Eastern Japan rain kills nine: report
WORLD
16-08-2026 12:35 HKT
Military personnel take part in an annual New Year military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Why is North Korea ramping up criticism of Japan?
WORLD
14-08-2026 16:11 HKT
People stay at a makeshift evacuation centre set up at the Chiba prefectural government office for those unable to return home, as public transportation is disrupted following torrential rain in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, August 14, 2026. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan's record rains strand thousands at Narita airport; kill eight
WORLD
14-08-2026 11:29 HKT
Japan and Singapore mourn the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji
CHINA
13-08-2026 21:16 HKT
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
US, Japan mull deep-sea rare earth mining project to counter China's dominance: Bloomberg
FINANCE
13-08-2026 15:56 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
16 hours ago
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
16 hours ago
MTR begins autonomous vehicle tests between West Kowloon and Kowloon stations
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.