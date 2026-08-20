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WORLD

ChatGPT restores service after login and loading outage

WORLD
1 hour ago
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(Photo: AP)
(Photo: AP)

ChatGPT is back online after a global outage on Thursday morning locked users out of their accounts and wiped access to chat histories. 

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According to the website Downdetector, the disruption began at around 8pm Eastern Time in the US on Wednesday, with reports of login and loading issues flooding in. The outage halted automated workflows for many users worldwide, with the US and Europe among the hardest-hit regions. 

Among the complaints received, "ChatGPT operational issues" accounted for 88 percent, followed by login problems at 8 percent and mobile app malfunctions at 5 percent. 

The outage also reportedly hit OpenAI's coding platform Codex, with the company's status page showing anomalies across 12 API interfaces. 

The endless loading of animations has driven many frustrated users to social media platforms, with some Japanese and Korean users appealing for help.

Similar reports emerged from Hong Kong and Taiwan, where some users described their inability to access project histories, bringing their work to a standstill. 

OpenAI acknowledged the issue on its status page shortly after the outage began, confirming login anomalies across all affected services. The company later confirmed all services were fully restored by 8.54am Eastern Time.

ChatGPTOpenAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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