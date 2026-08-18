Death of HK-born crypto tycoon Harry Yeh sparks suspicions of wrench attack

Hong Kong cryptocurrency tycoon Harry Yeh Chun-tak recently plunged to his death from his mansion in Paraguay, sparking suspicions amid a growing trend of extortions and murders of crypto asset holders.

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A well-known crypto magnate with connections spanning the United States and the Middle East, Yeh was reported to have fallen from the 30th floor of his mansion in Paraguay on August 7, being entirely naked at the time of the fall.

Investigators later found his apartment door wide open and the interior severely ransacked, as reported by East Week magazine, a sister publication of The Standard.

Paliguayan police have not ruled out several possibilities for his death, including accident, suicide and homicide. However, the crypto community has honed in on the possibility of it being a "wrench attack," which refers to the act of violently coercing the victim into surrendering passwords for crypto holdings.

Born in Hong Kong, Yeh immigrated to Canada with his family and earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He then worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley.

In 2013, he began investing in Bitcoin and founded the venture capital firm Binary Financial, later renamed as Quantum Fintech, specializing in managing hedge funds for wealthy individuals.

In 2021, Yeh took over the struggling decentralized finance public chain Fantom, marking a turning point in his career. Under his leadership, Fantom's total value locked surged from US$2.5 million (HK$19.5 million) to US$1.6 billion, a nearly 80-fold increase in just two months.

After his business took off, he became increasingly high-profile, claiming assets of US$2.4 billion and frequently flaunting luxury cars, private jets, and yachts on social media.

Crypto assets have gained popularity in Asia and the Middle East in recent years.

Some speculate that Yeh's death resulted from a wrench attack, which usually targets high-profile crypto asset holders who have amassed fortunes. According to a Chainalysis report, in the first half of this year alone, 46 such attacks have been confirmed globally, with losses exceeding US$30 million.

Recent years have seen numerous cases of suspected wrench attacks. In 2022, Spanish cryptocurrency broker Javier Biosca fell to his death from a luxury hotel in Spain, and 37,000 bitcoins were transferred from his wallet on the day of his death.

Experts point out that while traditional wealth is generally protected by regulatory agencies and banks, crypto assets are far easier for criminals to obtain. Once the password or key is acquired, funds can be transferred and laundered immediately, and the likelihood of being frozen by law enforcement agencies remains low.