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NEWS

Kai Tak Mall all-night football carnival draws nearly 700 to witness World Cup champions crowned

NEWS
17 mins ago
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Roaring cheers under a mega screen turned the Kai Tak Mall into an all-night football carnival as nearly 700 fans gathered together to watch Spain's extra-time World Cup final victory over Argentina. 

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Despite an early-morning kick-off at 3 am, the Final Watching Party at the mall's atrium has drawn citywide fans, with officials including Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui and Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan among the crowd. 

The giant screen brought the match from the New York New Jersey stadium to Kai Tak, where every attack, key pass, and spectacular save drew thunderous applause and cheers from the fans.

Late-night food stalls to keep fans fueled until dawn

To keep fans energized throughout the match, the mall set up food stalls where fans could enjoy snacks while watching the action. 

Notably, restaurants such as Greyhound Café and Men Wah Bing Teng kept their doors open overnight, serving supper and breakfast to hungry supporters. 

Fans also benefited from a buy-one-get-one-free beer offer and complimentary sports drinks, keeping them refreshed through the final. 

Fans from both camps share unforgettable night

While the mall was awash in a sea of blue-and-white stripes and red jerseys, fans exchanged smiles and friendly banter, embodying football's unique ability to bring people together.  

Flags, scarves, and colorful props waved throughout the match as supporters poured their hearts into every chant, lifting the atmosphere to a new height. 

Among the crowd were families from across the city who had made a special trip to the Kai Tak Mall, praising its unique design and atmosphere as they witnessed the crowning moment of the world-class event. 

A father, surnamed Li, brought his son from Kwun Tong to the screening party, saying the experience far exceeded watching at home. 

Lai, another fan from Wong Tai Sin, traveled with friends to catch the final and hailed the amazing experience with the giant screen, great food, and cheering fans all around.

Meanwhile, a coach from AC Milan Academy Hong Kong brought a group of Form 1 and Form 2 students to the final, hoping the match would teach them about hard work and dedication. 

Amid cheers, applause, and laughter, many fans enjoyed an unforgettable carnival night as they witnessed Spain's historic triumph at the city's largest integrated sports, leisure, and entertainment landmark.

World CupKai Tak MallRosanna Law Shuk-pui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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