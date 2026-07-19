Ocean Park penguin ‘oracle’ tips Spain to win World Cup final

A penguin at Ocean Park has gained online attention after correctly predicting both World Cup semi-final winners, and now it has tipped Spain to beat Argentina in the final.

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Gentoo penguin “Sai Lou” from the South Pole Spectacular exhibit first took part in a World Cup prediction challenge ahead of the semi-finals. In videos shared by Ocean Park, the penguin was seen choosing between ice cream cone-shaped props marked with the flags of competing countries.

Before Spain’s semi-final against France on July 15, Sai Lou walked towards the Spain-marked cone. Ahead of the England-Argentina clash on July 16, it briefly paused before choosing Argentina.

Both predictions proved correct, with Spain defeating France to reach the final and defending champions Argentina overcoming England.

The penguin then teamed up with spotted seal “Goby” for a final prediction ahead of the July 20 showdown between Spain and Argentina.

In the video, Sai Lou first selected Spain. After keepers switched the positions of the two cones, the penguin again headed towards the Spain option. Goby also picked Spain in its own prediction session.

The results led Ocean Park’s animal duo to back Spain as the likely World Cup winner.

The unusual prediction drew enthusiastic responses online, with users calling the animals “cute” and joking that they should predict lottery numbers next.

“Trust you, Sai Lou,” one commenter wrote, while another praised the pair as “insightful”.

Ocean Park said the animal predictions are for entertainment purposes only and do not constitute gambling or investment advice.

Sai Lou’s prediction has revived memories of Paul the octopus, who became a global sensation during the 2010 World Cup after correctly forecasting several match results.

Source: online

Source: online

Source: online