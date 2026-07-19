logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Ocean Park penguin ‘oracle’ tips Spain to win World Cup final

SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

A penguin at Ocean Park has gained online attention after correctly predicting both World Cup semi-final winners, and now it has tipped Spain to beat Argentina in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gentoo penguin “Sai Lou” from the South Pole Spectacular exhibit first took part in a World Cup prediction challenge ahead of the semi-finals. In videos shared by Ocean Park, the penguin was seen choosing between ice cream cone-shaped props marked with the flags of competing countries.

Before Spain’s semi-final against France on July 15, Sai Lou walked towards the Spain-marked cone. Ahead of the England-Argentina clash on July 16, it briefly paused before choosing Argentina.

Both predictions proved correct, with Spain defeating France to reach the final and defending champions Argentina overcoming England.

The penguin then teamed up with spotted seal “Goby” for a final prediction ahead of the July 20 showdown between Spain and Argentina.

In the video, Sai Lou first selected Spain. After keepers switched the positions of the two cones, the penguin again headed towards the Spain option. Goby also picked Spain in its own prediction session.

The results led Ocean Park’s animal duo to back Spain as the likely World Cup winner.

The unusual prediction drew enthusiastic responses online, with users calling the animals “cute” and joking that they should predict lottery numbers next.

“Trust you, Sai Lou,” one commenter wrote, while another praised the pair as “insightful”.

Ocean Park said the animal predictions are for entertainment purposes only and do not constitute gambling or investment advice.

Sai Lou’s prediction has revived memories of Paul the octopus, who became a global sensation during the 2010 World Cup after correctly forecasting several match results.

Source: online
Source: online
Source: online
Source: online
Source: online
Source: online
World Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A 3am final, a Monday shift — and one invitation that could save both
LEISURE
18-07-2026 09:00 HKT
Argentina's midfielder #11 Giovani Lo Celso adjusts a banner reading "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina," after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying World Cup Falklands banner
WORLD
17-07-2026 19:20 HKT
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - New York City, New York, U.S. - July 15, 2026 Chief World Cup Watchers Kevin Akoto and Austin Franklin react during the England v Argentina FIFA World Cup Semi Final match in their World Cup Watcher Box located in Times Square REUTERS/John Sibley
World Cup's 'Chief Watchers' savour tournament's dream job
WORLD
16-07-2026 13:46 HKT
People gather by a statue of Argentina's revered Lionel Messi to watch the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England, in Cutral Co, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Leila Miller
In a Patagonia town with an 85-foot Messi statue, Argentines celebrate reaching World Cup final
WORLD
16-07-2026 11:09 HKT
Soccer Football - FIFA expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 11, 2024 A model of the proposed Roshn Stadium is seen inside the Saudi Arabia World Cup bid exhibition REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Signs of Saudi reassurance for LGBTQ visitors before 2034 World Cup
WORLD
14-07-2026 14:54 HKT
England's forward #19 Ollie Watkins, midfielder #17 Morgan Rogers, midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham, forward #09 Harry Kane, defender #15 Dan Burn, goalkeeper #13 Dean Henderson, goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford, forward #18 Anthony Gordon and forward #11 Marcus Rashford celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 11, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Messi meets England at last with World Cup final place on the line
WORLD
14-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Supporters greet Norway national football team at Slottsplassen in Oslo on July 13, 2026. (Photo by Amanda Pedersen Giske / NTB / AFP) / NORWAY OUT
Norway receive heroes' welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
WORLD
14-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Potential World Cup expansion to be discussed after 2026 edition - Infantino
WORLD
13-07-2026 18:37 HKT
Primary school World Cup event scores with family fun
NEWS
13-07-2026 17:19 HKT
Argentina's forward #22 Lautaro Martinez, goalkeeper #12 Geronimo Rulli, forward #10 Lionel Messi, defender #03 Nicolas Tagliafico and midfielder #05 Leandro Paredes celebrate the 3-1 victory over Switzerland during the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium. (AFP)
Argentina sink 10-man Swiss to set up blockbuster England World Cup semi-final
FOOTBALL
12-07-2026 13:08 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Customs seizes over half a million dollars' worth of endangered reptiles at airport
NEWS
18-07-2026 13:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.