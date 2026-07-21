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WORLD

Spain stars lap up adulation of estimated two million on World Cup parade

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP Spain's players celebrate on a stage at Cibeles Square in Madrid on July 20, 2026, one day after winning their second World Cup title following a 1-0 victory against Argentina.
Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP Spain's players celebrate on a stage at Cibeles Square in Madrid on July 20, 2026, one day after winning their second World Cup title following a 1-0 victory against Argentina.

New World Cup champions Spain enjoyed a vibrant night of celebrations after an open-top bus parade through the streets of Madrid on Monday in front of a jubilant crowd of an estimated two million people.

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The players enjoyed drinks on their procession under a blazing sun, along the main arteries in the city centre where a sea of fans in red and yellow were waiting, before arriving at Cibeles square where they took to the stage and partied into the night.

The squad and coach Luis de la Fuente were introduced one by one to the fans, each with their own choice of music that they sung along to, wearing "We are champions" shirts.

"(Spain) showed the world what it is to work together, with one mind and one heart," said pop superstar Shakira in a video message played to the team and crowd.

De la Fuente offered a similar message, hailing his players as the "best in the world" and telling fans not to forget that "together we are stronger".

The players and staff posed for a photo before Rodri raised the trophy again, just as he had done on Sunday night after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra-time in New Jersey to be crowned champions.

After flying back from the United States to Madrid, the players were received by King Felipe VI and the royal family earlier Monday, and then Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, before kicking off the parade.

Players passed around the gleaming World Cup trophy and waved to their adoring supporters, some lining balconies, others on top of bus stops.

Ferran Torres's strike in extra-time was enough to bring Spain their second World Cup, following a first victory in 2010.

"You have shown your grit, your resilience and your courage... combining head and heart," the king told La Roja's stars, who were dressed in suits but changed to more casual clothing for their parade on a hot summer's day.

"Kings of the world" ran the words on the front of their vehicle, with fans chanting "champions" to their heroes.

Rodri held the World Cup trophy aloft at the top of the stairs as he descended from the Iberia plane that flew the team home after clinching their second star.

The Manchester City midfielder said this was the crowning achievement of his career.

"I've always said it, winning with your country is the most beautiful thing there is, above all a World Cup," said Rodri.

"This generation grew up watching (Iker) Casillas and (Andres) Iniesta lift the cup and that we can do it today is the biggest thing you can do in football."

Many younger supporters were not yet born when Iniesta's extra-time goal against the Netherlands secured Spain's first World Cup in South Africa 16 years ago.

"I'm really happy about the second star" Spain has earned, "very joyful," said Hector Mollar, a 14-year-old student, who said he was able to see Torres, teen star Lamine Yamal and Arsenal's Mikel Merino as the bus parade passed him.

It is "very different" to live a day like today than to have someone tell you about it, Hector added.

Match-winner Torres joked he was "flying, literally" after the team returned from the United States after beating Argentina in New Jersey.

- Cibeles party -

 

Spain's World Cup winners bus parade started at the Prime Minister's residence Moncloa before heading towards Cibeles square, a traditional celebration point for the team, where hordes of fans had reserved their spots hours in advance.

Players lifted coach De la Fuente into the air towards the end of a night of pure joy for La Roja.

Spain's women's side also won the World Cup in 2023, meaning for the first time a country has both trophies at the same time.

In 2030, Spain's men's side will defend their crown on home soil, as one of the World Cup hosts along with Portugal and Morocco.

"It's two for two," said Prime Minister Sanchez, of Spain's record in World Cup finals. "Why not dream of a third in 2030, especially with Spain as hosts?"

Argentina, despite the presence of all-time great Lionel Messi, failed to create clear chances against Spain's well-organised and more positive side in Sunday's final.

Messi had a sensational World Cup but drifted through the final like a ghost, shedding tears at the end.

"The pain is immense, and it's going to be hard for this wound to heal," wrote Messi on Instagram, going on to congratulate La Roja.

In Madrid, tears also flowed on Monday night, but they were tears of joy.

AFP

Spainstarsadulationestimated two millionWorld Cupparade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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