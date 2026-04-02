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WORLD

Malaysian says government workers to work from home to save on energy costs

WORLD
02-04-2026 09:40 HKT
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A monorail passes through Bukit Bintang, a shopping and entertainment area of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
A monorail passes through Bukit Bintang, a shopping and entertainment area of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysian government workers will begin working from home this month as the country seeks to bring down energy costs amid soaring fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

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The policy will take effect from April 15 and will affect workers at ministries, government agencies and state-linked companies.

"The aim is to reduce fuel consumption and ensure the sustainability of energy supply," Anwar said in a statement late Wednesday.

Further details on the policy will be announced later, Anwar said, adding that efforts by state oil firm Petronas and others were underway to secure fuel and power supplies.

Malaysia will also step up enforcement against those spreading misinformation about the energy crisis online, he said.

Malaysia is spending nearly $1 billion a month on subsidy measures to keep retail pump prices low.

The finance ministry in a separate statement on Wednesday announced a fourth straight weekly increase in unsubsidised diesel prices, though other transport fuels such as RON97 petrol saw a slight decline in costs.

Reuters

Malaysiagovernment workerswork from homesaveenergycosts

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