Malaysian says government workers to work from home to save on energy costs

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White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs
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From plastic jars to transport, Iran war drives up beauty industry costs
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Philippines eyes 'deepening cooperation' with Iran on energy
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Asia barters for scarce energy as Iran crisis throttles supplies
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Japan to coordinate on energy with Indonesia as Iran war disrupts supplies
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HKEX and Bursa Malaysia Berhad launch new co-branded benchmark
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Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge
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