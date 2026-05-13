logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Fugitive financier sought in Malaysian fund scandal seeks Trump's pardon

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)

A fugitive financier accused of involvement in a massive corruption scandal in Malaysia in which top officials looted billions from state fund 1MDB has sought a pardon from US President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is formally seeking a "pardon after completion of sentence," according to the US Department of Justice website.

Whistleblowers allege that Jho Low, a well-connected Malaysian financier with no official role, helped set up the 1MDB state investment fund and made key financial decisions before disappearing about a decade ago.

Low, who has been indicted in the United States, has denied wrongdoing but remains at large.

Malaysia's Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, who chairs a task force seeking to recover assets linked to 1MDB worldwide, said the plea should be rejected and Low returned for trial.

Granting a pardon to the businessman is "the right of the US, but personally I think (the) US should help to bring back Jho Low to Malaysia," he told AFP via text message.

The 1MDB fund was launched by former prime minister Najib Razak in 2009, shortly after he became prime minister.

It is alleged that more than $4.5 billion was diverted from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015 by fund officials and associates, including Low.

Najib, who has been convicted in multiple cases, has been jailed and fined $2.8 billion for his role in the plunder.

Najib's defence lawyers blamed Low and dubbed him the mastermind of the scheme.

Malaysia unsuccessfully sought the return of Low through extradition, and it was widely speculated in media that he was hiding in China.

Trump was scheduled to arrive in China on Wednesday to meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The scandal shook Malaysian politics, contributing to the 2018 downfall of the ruling coalition that had governed since independence in 1957, and led to the convictions of two former Goldman Sachs bankers.

Investigators said top officials used their ill-gotten gains to splurge on assets worldwide, including a luxury yacht, high-end real estate, Monet as well as Van Gogh paintings and even to fund the Hollywood blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified in court about Low's wild spending sprees and lavish parties.

The globe-spanning scandal also ensnared Pras Michel, a rapper in rap trio the Fugees, who was found guilty of helping Low funnel money from 1MDB into US politics.

AFP

Updated 3.56pm

FugitivefinancierMalaysiafund scandalTrumppardon

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan
CHINA
1 hour ago
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
AI rivalry overshadows push for guardrails at Xi-Trump talks: experts
CHINA
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump's reflection is seen on a table during a Maternal Healthcare Event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Trump goes on social media conspiracy posting spree
WORLD
3 hours ago
Nvidia CEO joins Trump's mission to 'open up' China
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2026.
Trump vows to push Xi to 'open up' China at superpower summit
CHINA
5 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP People shop in a supermarket in Alhambra, California on May 12, 2026.
Trump says stopping Iran's nuclear program outweighs Americans' economic pain
WORLD
7 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. CEOs seek China business gains from Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
19 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo
Investors say they want Trump and Xi to stay out of AI's way
CHINA
22 hours ago
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping greet each other as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025.
'Big hug' or colder shoulder? Xi-Trump talks spotlight contrasting styles, expectations
CHINA
12-05-2026 16:36 HKT
US President Donald Trump walks from the podium during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner in honor of Police Week at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Trump to undergo dental and medical exams on May 26
WORLD
12-05-2026 15:33 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
16 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.