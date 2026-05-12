logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Long-term UK borrowing costs rise to highest since 1998, sterling slumps as Starmer's future in doubt

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
AFP
AFP

Long-dated UK borrowing costs surged to their highest in nearly 30 years, sterling slumped and shares fell on Tuesday as investors brace for a potential change of leadership that could weaken fiscal discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Keir Starmer was consulting colleagues about whether he can stay on as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, ahead of a crunch cabinet meeting at 0830 GMT that comes after ministerial aides quit and almost 80 lawmakers publicly called for him to go following a last week's big defeat in local elections.

Investors are worried that a replacement would be more left-wing than Starmer and push for more spending at a time when Britain's finances are already stretched.

UK borrowing costs remain the highest among the Group of Seven advanced economies and have risen the most since the Iran war, so a further rise will add to the pressure on its public finances.

The benchmark 10-year gilt yield jumped 11 basis points (bps) to 5.11 percent, just below the highest levels since 2008 it hit in March on concerns around the inflationary impact of the Iran war.

Longer-dated 20 and 30-year yields, more sensitive to fiscal risks, rose to their highest since 1998, at 5.12 percent and 5.80 percent.

"The bond market is reacting not only to Starmer’s potential departure, but also to who his successor could be, and to the prospect of a drawn-out leadership battle that leads to more fiscal promises that the UK cannot afford," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at broker XTB.

The pound dropped 0.7 percent to US$1.351 and was 0.4 percent lower against the euro at 86.92 pence.

Stock markets also came under pressure with the FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent.

British banks also fell with Barclays dropping 4 percent, while Natwest and Lloyds fell over 3 percent each.

British banks were leading declines among European banking stocks.

Analysts at JPMorgan said they now expected Britain's banking surcharge to rise to 5 percent from 3 percent as a leftward shift in policy is more likely.

Bond markets were also under pressure across Europe as hopes for a peace deal on Iran faded on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire was on "life support".

Britain's 10-year borrowing costs have surged over past decade

Reuters

UKcostssterlingpoundStarmergilt

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives for a meeting with leaders from across society to discuss tackling antisemitism, at Downing Street in London. (AFP)
Former UK junior minister plans to push ahead with efforts to replace PM Starmer, BBC reports
WORLD
22 hours ago
Chinese ambassador urges UK to stop anti-China political manipulation and emboldening anti-China elements
CHINA
10-05-2026 20:45 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP A flag flies atop a pole on the roof of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom, on Portland Place in London on November 18, 2025.
China denounces UK spy convictions as 'political farce'
CHINA
08-05-2026 20:37 HKT
Dan Jarvis MP, The Minister of State, Home Department speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 18, 2025. ©House of Commons/Handout via REUTERS
UK to summon Chinese ambassador after spying convictions
CHINA
08-05-2026 12:05 HKT
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attends a service commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph in London, Britain, April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK's Princess of Wales to visit Italy in first overseas trip since illness
WORLD
06-05-2026 09:28 HKT
A Taiwan flag can be seen on an overpass ahead of National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan player victim of 'inappropriate contact' at UK table tennis event
CHINA
05-05-2026 17:05 HKT
2 dead, 3 injured after explosion in southern England, police say
WORLD
04-05-2026 01:46 HKT
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US's Hormuz coalition 'not in competition' with France, UK-led bid: French FM
WORLD
01-05-2026 17:54 HKT
UK raises terrorism threat level after stabbings as Starmer says Jews are scared
WORLD
01-05-2026 05:56 HKT
Britain's King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump interact during a state dinner for the King and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo
King's visit to US shows UK playing long game in fixing strained ties
WORLD
30-04-2026 18:00 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.