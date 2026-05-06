logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Malaysia's anti-graft agency vows to recover more high-value art bought with 1MDB scandal funds

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Artworks by Maurice Utrillo, titled Rue Saint-Rustique a Montmartre (1934), Pablo Picasso, titled L'Ecuyere et les clowns (1961), Joan Miro, titled Composition (1953) and Balthus, titled Etude pour femme couchee (1948) are displayed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission during a news conference, where the anti-graft agency vowed to recover more high-value artworks linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal at Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Najjua Zulkefli
Artworks by Maurice Utrillo, titled Rue Saint-Rustique a Montmartre (1934), Pablo Picasso, titled L'Ecuyere et les clowns (1961), Joan Miro, titled Composition (1953) and Balthus, titled Etude pour femme couchee (1948) are displayed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission during a news conference, where the anti-graft agency vowed to recover more high-value artworks linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal at Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Najjua Zulkefli

Malaysia's anti-graft agency vowed on Wednesday to recover more high-value artwork linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal after putting four recently retrieved works on display at its headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) successfully repatriated four pieces of artwork last month, including a 1961 Pablo Picasso print, as part of ongoing efforts to recover more than $4.5 billion siphoned from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund between 2009 and 2014 in a complex, globe-spanning scheme.

U.S. investigators have said the funds, allegedly misappropriated by high-level 1MDB officials and their associates, were used to buy everything from luxury hotels to jewelry and artwork.

MACC chief Azam Baki said the four repatriated artworks were being temporarily housed at the commission's headquarters, with Malaysia's National Art Gallery helping to ensure they are kept under proper care and temperature controls.

"These artworks are not merely of commercial value, but also stand as historical symbols of the country's largest corruption scandal," Azam said at press conference on Wednesday.

The four works were valued at around $198,000, MACC said, and include Picasso's "L'Ecuyère et les clowns" (1961), Joan Miró's "Composition" (1953), Maurice Utrillo's "Maison de Rendez-vous de chasse de Henri IV, ​Rue St. Vincent, ​Montmartre" (1934) and Balthus' "Étude ⁠pour femme couchée" (1948).

Authorities have said the artworks may go on public display at Malaysia's national art gallery and could then be auctioned for sale. The final decision will be made by the finance ministry.

A total of 12 pieces of artwork linked to 1MDB have been identified, with eight yet to be recovered, Azam said. 

To date, Malaysia has recovered about 31.3 billion ringgit ($7.9 billion) in assets, representing nearly 75% of all identified properties linked to 1MDB, he said. 

Reuters

Malaysiaanti-graft agencyvowrecoverhigh-value artbought1MDBscandalfunds

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Arifah Choiri Fauzi (C), Indonesia's minister of women's empowerment and child protection, holding evidences poses for photograph during a press conference on a child abuse probe at a daycare centre, in Yogyakarta on April 27, 2026. (AFP)
Indonesian police charge 13 in daycare abuse scandal
WORLD
28-04-2026 15:42 HKT
Bonnie Chan and Dato' Fad'l Mohamed.
ETF based on Malaysian co-branded benchmark to launch, exploring dual listing: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:30 HKT
Photo by ARIF KARTONO / AFP This picture shows a general view of the facility of Australian mining firm Lynas in eastern Malaysia's Gebeng on April 8, 2026.
Delicate extraction: Malaysia offers rare earths alternative to China
CHINA
22-04-2026 12:19 HKT
(File photo)
HK and Malaysian manufacturers ink deal to boost two-way market expansion
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:24 HKT
Fire in Malaysia's Sabah destroys 200 homes, hundreds displaced
WORLD
19-04-2026 12:41 HKT
A man walks past a logo of PETRONAS during the annual energy industry event Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Malaysia's Petronas to supply excess fuel to Australia as leaders vow closer energy ties
WORLD
16-04-2026 15:00 HKT
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner walk with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for peace talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian source says US has agreed to unfreeze Iranian funds held in Qatar, other countries
CHINA
11-04-2026 21:50 HKT
A monorail passes through Bukit Bintang, a shopping and entertainment area of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysian says government workers to work from home to save on energy costs
WORLD
02-04-2026 09:40 HKT
From left, Dato' Fad'l Mohamed and Bonnie Chan sign a Memorandum of Understanding at Bursa Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. HKEX
HKEX and Bursa Malaysia Berhad launch new co-branded benchmark
FINANCE
27-03-2026 18:41 HKT
Malaysia cracks down on litterbugs: fines up to $4,000 and toilet cleaning duties
WORLD
20-03-2026 07:15 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
05-05-2026 14:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.