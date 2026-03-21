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WORLD

BTS are back: central Seoul locks down for Kpop supergroup's first show in years

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Fans of Kpop boy band BTS, known as ARMY, walk under the electronic billboard displaying BTS member Jungkook at temporarily restricted Gwanghwamun square that will be used for "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert, their first performance in more than three years since completing mandatory military service, in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
Fans of Kpop boy band BTS, known as ARMY, walk under the electronic billboard displaying BTS member Jungkook at temporarily restricted Gwanghwamun square that will be used for "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert, their first performance in more than three years since completing mandatory military service, in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
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