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WORLD

K-pop band BTS wins top American Music Awards honor for second time

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

K-pop sensations BTS, the globally popular boy band that recently returned to the world stage after military service, scored the top honor of artist of the year on Monday at the fan-voted American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

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The group also claimed best male K-pop artist and song of the summer for the single "Swim".

BTS prevailed in a high-powered artist of the year category that included Taylor Swift, winner of the most AMAs of any musician over her career, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and others.

"We made it once again!" BTS member RM told screaming fans inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. BTS won the same honor in 2021.

"Our biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, goes to the armies all over the world," RM added, referring to the nickname for BTS fans. "You have stood by us for the past 13 years."

The red-carpet gala, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+ PSKY.O, opened with members of BTS in a pre-recorded performance of "Hooligan" from a recent Vegas concert.

BTS went on hiatus in 2022 when all seven members took part in South Korea's mandatory military service. In March, they returned with their fifth studio ⁠album "Arirang." The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks, a first for a K-pop group or artist.

In other AMA wins for K-pop, the song of the year award went to EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the voices behind the fictional group HUNTR/X and "Golden," the upbeat tune from the Netflix NFLX.O animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters." The trio won three AMAs in total.

Katseye, a global girl group with members from four countries, also took home three awards including new artist of the year.

Swift had been the leading nominee heading into the ceremony, with eight nods including album of the year for "The Life of a Showgirl" and song of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia." She did not win in any of the categories and did not attend the event.

Carpenter, also a no-show, earned album of the year for "Man's Best Friend" and two other awards.

Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr scored three trophies including best rock/alternative song for "Back to Friends."

"I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom," he said on stage. "So being here, I never would have expected that."

Billy Idol, an icon of 1980s rock, received a lifetime achievement honor. The 70-year-old reflected on starting a career in punk rock in 1976.

"We thought it may last only about six months, let alone 50 years," Idol said before performing rousing versions of "Eyes Without a Face" and "Dancing with Myself."

Reuters

Updated 1.48pm

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