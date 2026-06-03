logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indonesia free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he walks at the parliament building to deliver his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he walks at the parliament building to deliver his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Investigators from the office of Indonesia's Attorney General raided the headquarters of the country's National Nutrition Agency in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said, saying the building of the agency spearheading President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free meals programme was under lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The programme was a key part of Prabowo's campaign to win the presidency in 2024, and the government has budgeted at least $15 billion for an ambitious bid to provide free meals to 83 million children and pregnant women across the sprawling archipelago.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office (AGO) confirmed the raid to Reuters in a text message, but declined to comment on what investigators were probing.

The raid came just hours after Prabowo sacked the head of the agency, Dadan Hindayana, which an official said was linked to governance and food quality concerns.

Two sources, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that AGO personnel raided the building at 02:00 Jakarta time on Wednesday (19:00 GMT Tuesday night) in multiple vehicles.

The building remained under lockdown at 1100 (0100 GMT), and employees who were meant to report for duty were not allowed to enter the premises.

Employees sitting outside the building told Reuters that they were unsure of what was happening. One said the raid took place on the second floor of the building, where the agency's top leadership sits.

The free meals programme has come under close scrutiny since its launch in January 2025, with investors chary of Prabowo's big spending plans and worried that fiscal deficit thresholds could be challenged.

Prabowo has promised to forge ahead with the programme despite the concerns.

The decision to remove Dadan followed an evaluation of the agency's performance, state secretariat minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters late on Tuesday.

Dadan, an entomologist, will be replaced by his deputy, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, who is a former journalist and was part of Prabowo's campaigning team in the 2024 election.

"There are issues relating to discipline in implementing governance, including discipline in maintaining food quality standards, that should have been established by the National Nutrition Agency," Prasetyo said.

The school meals programme has been linked to cases of food poisoning that had affected at least 33,000 children as of April, according to Network for Education Watch, a non-governmental organisation.

Reuters

Indonesiafree meals agencylock downinvestigatorsraid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese embassy warns of surge in telecom fraud in Indonesia as scammers relocate from Cambodia
CHINA
28-05-2026 05:22 HKT
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto salutes for the National anthem during reshuffle cabinet ceremony at a Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesian authorities using online disinformation campaigns to target critics, Amnesty says
WORLD
19-05-2026 16:53 HKT
Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin delivers remarks at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Indonesia signed letter but made no commitment to US on airspace access, defence minister says
WORLD
19-05-2026 13:14 HKT
An Indonesian national rescued from Myanmar's scam centres carries her luggage upon arrival from Thailand, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 18, 2025. Tatan Syuflana/Pool via REUTERS
Indonesia to review visa waivers after foreign scammers' arrests
WORLD
13-05-2026 20:39 HKT
Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows children waiting their turn to receive the measles-rubella vaccine as part of the governments health program to combat childhood diseases in Surabaya.
Vitamins over vaccines: misinformation entrenched amid Indonesia measles surge
WORLD
12-05-2026 16:35 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / NATIONAL SEARCH AND RESCUE AGENCY (BASARNAS) / AFP A handout picture taken and released on May 8, 2026 by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescue workers waiting in a shelter after the volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, North Maluku.
Indonesia rescuers search for hikers killed in volcanic eruption
WORLD
09-05-2026 19:50 HKT
Smoke after the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, Indonesia, May 8, 2026, in this picture obtained from social media. Jhon Frengki Manipa/via REUTERS
Indonesian authorities search for 3 hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption, 17 evacuated
WORLD
08-05-2026 16:30 HKT
logo
(Video) Bus and tanker collision in South Sumatra kills 16, engulfed in fireball
WORLD
07-05-2026 06:35 HKT
Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP Indonesia's Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid answers questions during an interview with AFP at her official residence in Jakarta on May 6, 2026.
Indonesia eyes e-commerce ban for under-16s: minister to AFP
WORLD
06-05-2026 20:21 HKT
Visitors had not much to do at Nusantara other than snap photos for social media.
Money woes hit Indonesia's new capital dream
WORLD
05-05-2026 10:00 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
22 hours ago
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Couple arrested after newborn left without birth certificate for two months
NEWS
02-06-2026 16:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.