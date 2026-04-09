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WORLD

BTS to kick off world tour after landmark Seoul comeback

WORLD
37 mins ago
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Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A woman poses in front of a large banner featuring K-pop boy band BTS at a stadium where the group will perform in Goyang on April 9, 2026.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A woman poses in front of a large banner featuring K-pop boy band BTS at a stadium where the group will perform in Goyang on April 9, 2026.

South Korean K-pop megastars BTS will kick off their world tour on Thursday, riding the momentum of a chart-topping comeback album and a landmark performance in the heart of Seoul.

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The seven-member group -- widely regarded as the world's biggest boy band -- took to the stage together for the first time last month following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service, after releasing their latest studio album "ARIRANG".

The performance, staged on the doorstep of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, drew more than 100,000 fans to central Seoul, the group's label said, while its Netflix livestream attracted an estimated 18.4 million viewers worldwide, according to the streaming giant.

Spanning 85 shows in 34 cities worldwide, the highly anticipated tour, kicking off in BTS leader RM's hometown Goyang, is set to be a major money-spinner for BTS, potentially outdoing Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour, according to analysts.

Their latest album "ARIRANG" is billed as reflecting the maturing boy band's Korean identity. It is named after the traditional Korean folk song about longing and separation, often dubbed South Korea's unofficial national anthem.

Ahead of the tour, the group has moved beyond themes of adolescent pain and internal conflict, entering "a realm of looking more deeply" into themselves, Kim Jeong-seob, the author of "The universe of BTS", told AFP.

BTS -- short for Bulletproof Boy Scouts in Korean -- have already championed UNICEF campaigns, the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to combat anti-Asian racism.

Describing the tour as the start of a "new chapter", Kim said current global issues -- such as wars and ethnic and religious conflicts -- could be reflected in their work, conveyed in more indirect ways.

Goyang, about 16 kilometres (10 miles) northwest of Seoul, has already turned into a purple-lit celebration zone ahead of the concert, with landmarks such as Ilsan Lake Park lit up nightly in tribute to BTS and their global fanbase, known as ARMY.

The shows will be held at Goyang Stadium on April 9, 11 and 12, with about 40,000 attendees per night -- around 120,000 in total.

"ARMYs, there's talk of rain on Thursday, the day of the concert, and now that I'm here at the venue, it feels quite cold!" BTS member Jimin said on Tuesday on their superfan platform, ahead of the concert.

"To all the ARMYs coming to watch, please make sure to dress warmly!!"

- Future of K-culture -

The group's latest album "ARIRANG" - also the name of the tour - has already cemented their comeback success.

They recently became the first K-pop act to top the US Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks with the album, while its tracks also secured top spots across multiple Spotify charts, including Top Songs Global and Top 50 Global.

Many K-pop boy bands have faced career downturns after completing mandatory military service, in a fiercely competitive industry where momentum is hard to regain.

But BTS are proving that is not going to be the case for them, said American sociologist Sam Richards, a professor at Pennsylvania State University.

"This is extremely significant for the future of K-culture and the nation of Korea because it means that unprecedented growth in soft power will continue," he told AFP.

Behind BTS's continued dominance is the strength of ARMY, widely known as one of the most organised fan communities in the world.

The group's official community on Weverse has over 34 million members, while their Instagram following is over 80 million.

"The guys built their following through social media and direct fan engagement before the industry fully understood how to do that, particularly with platforms like Twitter and SoundCloud," Jeff Benjamin, Billboard's K-pop columnist, told AFP.

"ARMY were never made to feel like consumers, but like they were friends and participants in BTS' story, making the group's rise feel personal to millions of people in a way that superstardom doesn't typically resonate." 

AFP

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