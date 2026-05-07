K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd in Mexico

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21-04-2026 19:51 HKT
South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang
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Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid
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BTS to kick off world tour after landmark Seoul comeback
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Mind games: How football stars are fuelling chess boom
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Fan dies in fall at Mexico City stadium reopening
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China says it has right to retaliate against Mexico's tariff hikes
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BTS concert drew 18.4 million viewers, says Netflix
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Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT