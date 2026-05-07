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WORLD

K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd in Mexico

WORLD
2 mins ago
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Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP Hope, Jin and V from South Korean K-pop band BTS acknowledge fans past Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum from the balcony of the National Palace at Zocalo square in Mexico City on May 6, 2026.
Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP Hope, Jin and V from South Korean K-pop band BTS acknowledge fans past Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum from the balcony of the National Palace at Zocalo square in Mexico City on May 6, 2026.

Around 50,000 fans of K-pop superstars BTS gathered outside Mexico's National Palace on Wednesday to get a look at the group, who waved to the crowd from a balcony after meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum.

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BTS will perform shows in Mexico City on May 7, 9, and 10, with more than 135,000 tickets for the stadium showcase getting snapped up in a matter of minutes.

The group returned to the world spotlight in March after an almost four-year pause so its members could carry out their obligatory military service.

Kim Nam-joon, one of the members of the group, said to the crowd in Spanish: "I love you, I adore you. Thank you very much!"

"I already told them they have to come back next year," Sheinbaum said, later posting a photo with the group and holding their latest album "ARIRANG."

Lizeth Zarate, a coordinator for the Zocalo -- Mexico City's main square located in front of the presidential palace -- said the Wednesday crowd was around 50,000.

"They're my whole world," Estefany Victoriano, a 25-year-old secretary, told AFP.

Another onlooker, 18-year-old Zoe Perez, was on the verge of tears.

"I'm speechless, and it's a very beautiful feeling to see them in person. Since I couldn't get tickets, well, it makes me a little emotional," she said. 

AFP

K-popstarsBTS50000-strong crowdMexico

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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