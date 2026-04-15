logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid

FINANCE
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Investors will look for Netflix to emphasize content spending and ad business growth as key drivers when it reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, marking the streaming giant's first results since its failed bid for Warner Bros Discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Buying Warner Bros would have handed Netflix a clutch of prized franchises including "Game of Thrones" and "Friends" without the costly effort of building out its own.

Instead, the company will face tougher competition from a combined Warner Bros and Paramount Skydance, if that proposed US$110 billion (HK$858 billion) deal closes.

Netflix is expected to report a 15.5 percent increase in revenue to US$12.18 billion in the first quarter, with US$634 million coming from advertising, according to analysts polled by LSEG.

The company raised U.S. prices in March, which some analysts say could lead it to raise its full-year revenue forecast.

The price increase could also nudge more users towards its ad-supported tier, whose revenue remains small.

Netflix shares have gained 13 percent so far this year, with the stock up about 26 percent since the company walked away from the US$72 billion Warner Bros deal.

Investors now expect Netflix to refocus on sports and other live events as it looks to boost ad revenue.

"We're kind of entering another phase for the ad business, where they are becoming one of the largest scaled global advertising platforms," said John Belton, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which owns Netflix shares.

The company expanded its live programming slate during the quarter, highlighted by a concert by K-pop supergroup BTS streamed from Seoul that drew 18.4 million viewers worldwide, as well as the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which became the most streamed baseball game globally.

Reuters

NetflixWarner Bros DiscoveryGame of ThronesFriendsBTS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A woman poses in front of a large banner featuring K-pop boy band BTS at a stadium where the group will perform in Goyang on April 9, 2026.
BTS to kick off world tour after landmark Seoul comeback
WORLD
09-04-2026 16:38 HKT
A drone view shows the Netflix logo on one of their buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Netflix searches for franchises after losing out on Harry Potter
WORLD
02-04-2026 20:15 HKT
A Netflix logo is displayed at the Lucca Comics & Games 2025 event in Lucca, Italy, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Netflix raises subscription prices across all plans in US
FINANCE
27-03-2026 10:22 HKT
Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken Dec 8, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Warner Bros shareholders to vote on US$110 billion Paramount merger on April 23
FINANCE
26-03-2026 21:28 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP Pedestrians walk along the stairs displayed with the BTS logo and release date of BTS' 2026 album at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on January 14, 2026.
BTS concert drew 18.4 million viewers, says Netflix
WORLD
25-03-2026 15:19 HKT
Kpop group BTS pose for photographs upon their arrival for ‘BTS The Comeback Live Arirang’ concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2026. BIGHIT MUSIC/Netflix/Handout via REUTERS
The BTS ARMY is coming to a city near you, armed with $5.3 billion in spending power
WORLD
24-03-2026 16:06 HKT
Fans of Kpop boy band BTS, known as ARMY, walk under the electronic billboard displaying BTS member Jungkook at temporarily restricted Gwanghwamun square that will be used for "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert, their first performance in more than three years since completing mandatory military service, in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
BTS are back: central Seoul locks down for Kpop supergroup's first show in years
WORLD
21-03-2026 14:54 HKT
Fans of Kpop group BTS share a moment during an event 'Love Song Lounge' to promote their new album Arirang before 'BTS The Comeback Live Arirang' concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kpop boyband BTS to visit 34 cities in a year for comeback world tour 'ARIRANG'
WORLD
20-03-2026 20:22 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP BTS fans enjoy themselves at a fan zone promoting the new album of K-pop boy band BTS at a riverside park in Seoul on March 20, 2026.
New BTS album drops ahead of comeback mega-gig
WORLD
20-03-2026 15:30 HKT
Fans of K-pop group BTS pose for photographs with an advertisement promoting "BTS The Comeback Live Arirang" concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Netflix sees more prospects for live events in South Korea after BTS
WORLD
20-03-2026 09:32 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.