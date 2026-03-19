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WORLD

Kings of K-pop: What to know about BTS's comeback

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A woman poses for a photo in front of a truck promoting the comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS in Seoul on March 19, 2026.
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A woman poses for a photo in front of a truck promoting the comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS in Seoul on March 19, 2026.
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Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on March 10, 2026 shows traditional Korean artist Sung Young-rok, a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, posing in front of the stairs displayed with the BTS logo during an interview with AFP at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
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